ACC names swimming and diving artists of the week





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Georgia Tech’s Batur Ünlü earned ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week while Louisville’s Gabi Albiero took home her second ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week award. Florida State took the dive awards as Tazman Abramowicz was named the ACC Men’s Diver of the Week and Samantha Vear was named the ACC Women’s Diver of the Week award. ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Batur Unlu, Georgia Tech, Jr., Denizli, Turkey Ünlü won four of his six individual events this weekend after participating in two encounters. Against No. 8 Texas A&M and SCAD, the junior placed first in the 200 free (1:37.30), 100 free (44.82) and 500 free (4:24.45). He was also part of the second place 200 free relay team that finished in 1:21.65. In the No. 21 Yellow Jackets faceoff against No. 9 Auburn, he won the 200 free in 1:37.18, beating his time set earlier in the week. Denizli, Turkey native, also took two second places in the 100 free (44.83) and the 400 free relay (2:58.73). ACC LADIES SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Gabi Albiero, Louisville, Jr., Louisville, Kentucky Albiero earned four first-place finishes and four NCAA zone qualifying times in No. 8 Louisville’s encounter vs. Missouri. As part of a 200 medley relay team ranked eighth in the nation, the Cards placed first in 1:35.94 earned an ‘A’ zone time. She also earned three ‘B’ zone times in her three individual events, the 200 fly (1:55.04), 100 free (47.96) and 100 fly (51.48). Her times of 200 flies and 100 flies are both the 15th fastest in the country. ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Tazman Abramovich, Florida State, Sr., Calgary, Alberta Abramowicz earned two NCAA zone qualifying scores with his 3-yard diving score of 367.43 in No. 16 Florida State’s encounter against LSU. He beat LSU’s top diver by just over four points. The native of Calgary, Canada, joined that with a score of 307.05 in the 1 meter. ACC LADIES DIVER OF THE WEEK

Samantha Vear, Florida State, Jr., Conroe, Texas Vear recorded her highest score since her freshman season in the 1-meter dive against No. 25 LSU, scoring 304.72 points and winning the event by over 16 points. She finished just off the podium in the 10-foot ride, scoring just under 300 at 299.35. Both scores earned NCAA zone marks. 2022-23 ACC Swim and Dive Artists of the Week ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week Oct. 4 Youssef Ramadan, Jr., Virginia Tech

October 11 Peter Varjasi, Sr., Florida State

19 Oct 18 Kacper Stokowski, Sr., NC State

Oct. 25 Quintin McCarty, Fr., NC State

Nov. 1 Peter Varjasi, Sr., State of Florida

Nov. 8 Matt King, Jr., Virginia

Nov. 15 Dalton Lowe, Jr., Louisville

Nov. 22 Abdelrahman El-Araby, Jr., Louisville

Dec. 6 Cooper Van der Laan, Pitt

January 10 – BatarÜnlü, Jr., Georgia Tech ACC Men’s Diver of the Week Oct. 4 Reuben Lechuga, Sr., Georgia Tech

October 11 Jesco Helling, Jr., Florida State

Oct. 18 Reuben Lechuga, Sr., Georgia Tech

October 25 Anton Down-Jenkins, Sr., North Carolina

November 19, 1 Darwin Nolasco, Jr., Florida State

Nov. 8 Ruben Lechuga, Jr., Georgia Tech

Nov. 15 Dylan Reed, Sr., Pitt

Nov. 22 Max Flory, Jr., Miami

Jan. 10 – Tazman Abramovich, Gr., FSU ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week October 4 Grace County, Sr., North Carolina

Oct. 11 Deniz Ertan, Fr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 18 Katharine Berkoff, Sr., NC State

Oct. 25 Gretchen Walsh, So., Virginia

November 1 Julia Mansson, Fr., Florida State; Emma Atkinson, Jr., Virginia Tech

Nov. 8 Gretchen Walsh, So., Virginia

Nov. 15 Tristen Ulett, Jr., Louisville

Nov. 22 Gabi Albiero, Jr., Louisville

December 6 Sophie Yendell, Pitt

January 10 – Gabi Albiero, Jr., Louisville ACC Women’s Diver of the Week October 19, 4 Anna Bradescu, Jr., Georgia Tech; Izzi Mroz, Sr., Virginia Tech

October 11 Mia Vallee Jr., Miami?

Oct. 18 Helene Synnott, Sr., NC State

October 19, 25 Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina

November 1 Samantha Vear, Jr., Florida State; Izzi Mroz, Gr., Virginia Tech

November 19, 8 Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina

November 15 Jess Vega, so, Pitt

Nov. 19, 22 Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina Jan. 10 – Samantha Vear, Jr., FSU

