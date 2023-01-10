Sports
ACC names swimming and diving artists of the week
GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Georgia Tech’s Batur Ünlü earned ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week while Louisville’s Gabi Albiero took home her second ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week award. Florida State took the dive awards as Tazman Abramowicz was named the ACC Men’s Diver of the Week and Samantha Vear was named the ACC Women’s Diver of the Week award.
ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Batur Unlu, Georgia Tech, Jr., Denizli, Turkey
Ünlü won four of his six individual events this weekend after participating in two encounters. Against No. 8 Texas A&M and SCAD, the junior placed first in the 200 free (1:37.30), 100 free (44.82) and 500 free (4:24.45). He was also part of the second place 200 free relay team that finished in 1:21.65. In the No. 21 Yellow Jackets faceoff against No. 9 Auburn, he won the 200 free in 1:37.18, beating his time set earlier in the week. Denizli, Turkey native, also took two second places in the 100 free (44.83) and the 400 free relay (2:58.73).
ACC LADIES SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Gabi Albiero, Louisville, Jr., Louisville, Kentucky
Albiero earned four first-place finishes and four NCAA zone qualifying times in No. 8 Louisville’s encounter vs. Missouri. As part of a 200 medley relay team ranked eighth in the nation, the Cards placed first in 1:35.94 earned an ‘A’ zone time. She also earned three ‘B’ zone times in her three individual events, the 200 fly (1:55.04), 100 free (47.96) and 100 fly (51.48). Her times of 200 flies and 100 flies are both the 15th fastest in the country.
ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Tazman Abramovich, Florida State, Sr., Calgary, Alberta
Abramowicz earned two NCAA zone qualifying scores with his 3-yard diving score of 367.43 in No. 16 Florida State’s encounter against LSU. He beat LSU’s top diver by just over four points. The native of Calgary, Canada, joined that with a score of 307.05 in the 1 meter.
ACC LADIES DIVER OF THE WEEK
Samantha Vear, Florida State, Jr., Conroe, Texas
Vear recorded her highest score since her freshman season in the 1-meter dive against No. 25 LSU, scoring 304.72 points and winning the event by over 16 points. She finished just off the podium in the 10-foot ride, scoring just under 300 at 299.35. Both scores earned NCAA zone marks.
2022-23 ACC Swim and Dive Artists of the Week
ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 4 Youssef Ramadan, Jr., Virginia Tech
October 11 Peter Varjasi, Sr., Florida State
19 Oct 18 Kacper Stokowski, Sr., NC State
Oct. 25 Quintin McCarty, Fr., NC State
Nov. 1 Peter Varjasi, Sr., State of Florida
Nov. 8 Matt King, Jr., Virginia
Nov. 15 Dalton Lowe, Jr., Louisville
Nov. 22 Abdelrahman El-Araby, Jr., Louisville
Dec. 6 Cooper Van der Laan, Pitt
January 10 – BatarÜnlü, Jr., Georgia Tech
ACC Men’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 4 Reuben Lechuga, Sr., Georgia Tech
October 11 Jesco Helling, Jr., Florida State
Oct. 18 Reuben Lechuga, Sr., Georgia Tech
October 25 Anton Down-Jenkins, Sr., North Carolina
November 19, 1 Darwin Nolasco, Jr., Florida State
Nov. 8 Ruben Lechuga, Jr., Georgia Tech
Nov. 15 Dylan Reed, Sr., Pitt
Nov. 22 Max Flory, Jr., Miami
Jan. 10 – Tazman Abramovich, Gr., FSU
ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week
October 4 Grace County, Sr., North Carolina
Oct. 11 Deniz Ertan, Fr., Georgia Tech
Oct. 18 Katharine Berkoff, Sr., NC State
Oct. 25 Gretchen Walsh, So., Virginia
November 1 Julia Mansson, Fr., Florida State; Emma Atkinson, Jr., Virginia Tech
Nov. 8 Gretchen Walsh, So., Virginia
Nov. 15 Tristen Ulett, Jr., Louisville
Nov. 22 Gabi Albiero, Jr., Louisville
December 6 Sophie Yendell, Pitt
January 10 – Gabi Albiero, Jr., Louisville
ACC Women’s Diver of the Week
October 19, 4 Anna Bradescu, Jr., Georgia Tech; Izzi Mroz, Sr., Virginia Tech
October 11 Mia Vallee Jr., Miami?
Oct. 18 Helene Synnott, Sr., NC State
October 19, 25 Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina
November 1 Samantha Vear, Jr., Florida State; Izzi Mroz, Gr., Virginia Tech
November 19, 8 Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina
November 15 Jess Vega, so, Pitt
Nov. 19, 22 Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina Jan. 10 – Samantha Vear, Jr., FSU
