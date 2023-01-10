Susan Sarandon’s ping pong bar takes over NYC comedy club Carolines





New York City’s much-loved comedy institution Carolines on Broadway is moving from serving laughs to serving paddles — with the recently closed venue set to become a ping pong bar. The comedy club closed its curtains for good on New Year’s Eve after a legendary four-decade run and is now turning into Spin NYC Times Square – the ping pong joint co-founded by actress Susan Sarandon. rotate NYC, billing itself as the iconic social ping pong clubalready has a 14,000 square foot space in Flatiron, charging more than $59 per hour per table. The retro franchise also has locations in an additional seven cities. Gregory Godfrey, VP of Brand & Culture at SPIN Global, told The Post on Tuesday that while the deal isn’t “100% official” yet, the company is “super excited” about the 10,000 square feet of space that exudes that “underground feel.” We wanted to open somewhere downtown this year,” he said. Carolines closed the curtains after four decades. Matthew McDermott But the famous comedians of the Big Apple aren’t laughing. How can they desecrate a sacred comic space to accommodate a suburban ’90s basement sport? I like ping pong, but come on, hurt comedian Talia Reesewho has performed at the sacred club about a dozen times over the years. Do people really pay to play ping pong? The new ping pong place is not 100% official yet. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Eric Neumananother regular headliner at Carolines, told The Post it’s a “letdown”. Carolines is a huge space – are there so many people obsessed with ping pong? he asked. It feels like a letdown, but anything would feel like a letdown after Carolines closed. It was an attitude, and we take that for granted.” Carolines closed on New Year’s Eve.

Actress Susan Sarandon co-founded Spin.

People call the transition a "turnoff".

Advertisement The famed institution’s founder, Caroline Hirsch, previously told The Post that the decision to close its doors was “heartbreaking,” though necessary. Ticket sales are 70% of what it once was, she said, noting that she was only opening the club five days a week instead of seven in the last days. Tourism is still out. It’s give and take… Some weeks made a lot of money, other weeks not. So when the 10-year lease of the 750 Seventh Avenue location was due for a rent review at the end of 2022, the landlord thought they could get a lot more for the space,” said the 71-year-old Hirsch. The 10,000-square-foot space can charge more than $59 per table. Matthew McDermott The NYC comedy matriarch launched the original Carolines as a cabaret in Soho in 1981. The club moved to Times Square in 1992. Although the new lease has not yet been officially signed, Spin NYC applied for a liquor license on Jan. 5. according to the NYS Liquor Authority Mapping Project. The status is pending. Carolines’ publicity director, Greg Charles, posted a bittersweet broadcast on social media Thursday, revealing a stripped-down underground stages. To quote the great Sam Malone, ‘I am the luckiest son of a bitch alive,’” he wrote. And now it’s ping pong. I bet it won’t even last, Neumann predicted before joking, “It could get crazier, like beer pong.” Hirsch declined to comment.

