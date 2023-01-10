Sports
The table tennis team beat Maspeth and more updates from the track and wrestling teams The Classic
After the winter break, sports are back in full swing at Townsend Harris. Following are the latest developments for our wrestling, table tennis and track teams.
struggling
Last Thursday, CSI High School for International Studies (CSIHS)/McCown faced the THHS wrestling team and THHS dominated most of the matches. They combined for 51 points compared to McCown’s 18.
Sophomore wrestler Mohammed Shahade discussed his strategy during matches. “Usually my main goal is to exhaust the opponent, which slowly affects their performance and eventually allows me to use their lack of energy in their actions to win,” he said.
With two wins and three losses, the wrestling team currently ranks fourth in the league behind Curtis, Metropolitan Campus, East Harlem Pride and Grover Cleveland.
Table tennis
The Girls’ Varsity Table Tennis Team has had varying performances throughout the week. They lost a game 4-1 to the Young Women’s Leadership School of Astoria on Tuesday. In their most recent game, they faced Maspeth High School and went five games to zero.
Sophomore Rubi Kim, doubles, spoke Classic From the Maspeth contest. He said: “We were still thinking about Tuesday’s game because it didn’t go as well as we expected, because after the break we were still rusty and couldn’t train as much as we would have liked. However, we worked hard and came out on top against Maspeth.
Sophomore Samira Li said Our [table tennis] the season has been great so far. We won more games than we lost, and we even improved a lot by beating schools we lost last year. Our new coach has also done a great job of teaching us, we learned a lot of new skills from him to use which has allowed us to get this far. The team currently has six wins and three losses and is tied for second in the series with Benjamin N. Cardozo High School.
Follow
The boys’ indoor track team has developed throughout the season. Sophomore captain Alex Yauri discussed the team’s season performance Classic. The season started off slowly, but with training our team has become stronger. “Our messaging teams have definitely improved and everyone has gotten faster,” he said. In training, such as running the 400 meters, we can prepare for the 44 relay. One of our most recent gatherings was the Holiday Classic. We did a great job, especially our 48 and 44 teams.
Everyone has their own unique goal, Alex said, but at the end of the day we just want to win our own race.
The Girls Indoor Track team is doing well as the season progresses. Junior Emma Cheng discussed the team’s recent efforts. The rankings were better than last year and we have city champions coming to the armory on February 5, he said. So far we have won the 4800 race at our first meeting, the Gobbler Classic. We then took third in the 4800 relay in the meet and won second in our final meet, Relay Day, the medley relay of the trip.
Photo: Varsity Table Tennis Team


