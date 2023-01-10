Kirt Chantharith: We have to work hard to get good results in SEAG





A top official of the Cambodian Table Tennis Federation (CTTF) said their athletes and coaches must make extra efforts to help Cambodia succeed in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games. Speaking at the closing ceremony a few days ago for the 2022 National Table Tennis Championship, CTTF President Kirt Chantharith said athletes, coaches and other stakeholders need to prepare for the Games. Cambodia will host the next SEA Games from May 5 to 17. We will host the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia for the first time, so we have to work hard to get good results in this historic event, he said in a report published by the Cambodian SEA Games Organizing Committee (CAMSOC). Table tennis is one of the sports in which Cambodia has a decent chance of winning medals, according to sports observers. In 2014, the Cambodian won four gold and bronze medals at the Southeast Asian Table Tennis Championships, local media reported. Chantharith said holding the National Championship will boost their athletes’ confidence ahead of very important international competitions. It will give them more experience and confidence playing against the best players from other countries in the region, he said. Chatharith also encouraged the athletes to keep working hard and not be deterred by failures and other challenges. Some athletes playing under the CTTF have been sent abroad for further training. Chantharith said the pursuit of success should not end at the SEA Games. Even after the 32nd SEA Games, we will still have to work hard and keep training to develop table tennis in Cambodia, said Chantharith, who is also the director general of immigration. In the run-up to the SEA Games, Chantharith also discussed their plans to further promote the sport in local schools. The students will be trained, he said. The CTTF’s aim to further promote and develop the sport here is supported by more than 20 table tennis clubs across Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and other provinces. Tags: Southeast Asian Games 2023, CTTF

