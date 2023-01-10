



The Chinese team won the full seat double in the final round of the Durban World Table Tennis Championships 2023-01-10 11:45:55.0 Source: Xinhuanet The Asian elimination of the Durban World Table Tennis Championships started on the 9th in Doha, Qatar. The second round of the doubles group match. The six pairs of Chinese teams that played all won. The Chinese team thus won the doubles in the final round of the Durban World Table Tennis Championships. The group stage of this event applies the knockout system. Most national table tennis doubles pairs have a bye in the first round. Only Ma Long/Yuan Licen may participate in the first round of men’s doubles. However, due to their opponents withdrawing in the first round, the two won without a fight and advanced to the second round. Ma Long/Yuan Licen faced a tough challenge that day: they won three games in a row with a deficit of 1:3 and narrowly defeated the Indian combination Achanta/Nana Sekaran with 4:3. Another national table tennis duo, Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin, defeated Singapore’s Feng Yaoen/Guo Yong in straight sets. “In the first game, the performance of the two of us was not so satisfying. But the game is like this, it’s impossible to play particularly well in every game. The most important thing is to recover point by point when we are 1:3 behind.” said Ma Long Sai later. In women’s doubles, Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu defeated Kazak Akasheva/Mirkadyrova 4:0 Chen Meng/Wang Yidi defeated Li Kaimin/Wu Yonglin of Hong Kong, China 4:2. In mixed doubles, Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha defeated Feng Yaoen/Wang Xinru of Singapore 4:2 Lin Gaoyuan/Wang Manyu defeated Lin Zhaoheng/Wu Yonglin of Hong Kong, China 4:2. Wang Chuqin said that the opponent is very strong, the ball is very characteristic, and the overall quality is also high. It’s normal for him and Sun Yingsha to have some ups and downs in the game, then they played better and better and it’s nice to discover some problems. The second round of the singles group stage will be held on the 10th in the Asian Preliminaries of the Durban World Table Tennis Championships. The Chinese team has 5 players in both men’s and women’s singles.

