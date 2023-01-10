Edgartown: Navigator Homes benefit, MV Table Tennis Club and Speechcraft





I know it’s March with the old adage In like a lion, out like a lamb, but January sure came in like a lamb. Last week we had incredibly nice weather. Sure, we also had some gray skies and rain, but temperatures in the 50s in January are always something to be thankful for. And also a sun? I’ll take it. I even went for a run outside a few times, and I’m a fair weather runner. And lately I’m not even. But my non-New Year’s resolution is to get back to running and working out. I fell off the wagon, ate up a lot of feelings and need to get back on track. I even joined the Y. I haven’t been much as it seems everyone has joined the Y, but I’ve been a few times so that’s an improvement. Progress, not perfection, right? I was so saddened by the news that Allen Norton passed away just after Christmas. Leave it to Allen to leave this worldly life during one of the holiest times of the year. I met Allen when we both worked for Galley Plumbing, Heating and Carpentry, and I am grateful for the many years of friendship we had. He was truly one of the nicest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting, and he will be missed. On Sunday, January 15, the Edgartown Federated Church will host a benefit concert for Navigator Homes at 3:00 PM. Rene Hemsing and Guy Fishman are specialists in the performance of masterpieces, using period instruments and performance techniques Bach would have been familiar with. Join these esteemed musicians and hear these masterpieces performed on instruments created decades before the music was written! Rene plays a beautiful early 18th century Dutch violin that was generously loaned to her. Guy plays a rare cello made in Rome in 1704 by David Teckler. Tickets are $25 each. Funds raised at the concert will go towards the construction of Navigator Homes of Martha’s Vineyards 70-bed skilled nursing home in Edgartown, off the Vineyard HavenEdgartown Road. Navigator Homes is raising funds for the construction of a new nursing home to replace Windemere, in collaboration with the new affordable housing project MV Hospitals, in which 30 units are reserved for nursing home staff. Did you know that there is a table tennis club here at MV? I see that the club meets in the high school cafeteria on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. These fun evenings are free and open to all ages and levels. The Edgartown Library offers Speechcraft, a series of workshops with Cheryl Burns, to help people develop their public speaking skills. Participants will gain confidence in all aspects of communication, including written and improvised speeches, body language and listening. Registration is required and space is limited. Please note that your registration is an obligation to attend all four workshops in this series. Workshop dates are January 17, 24 and 31 and February 7 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. You can register by clicking here registration link. Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Becky Minnich on January 11, Anne Williamson on January 14, and Cathy Merrill on January 16. That’s all I have. Nice week. Be kind to eachother. It’s always the best New Year’s resolution. If you have suggestions for Edgartown Town Column, please email Gail Gardner, [email protected]

