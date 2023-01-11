12 Best Costco Items to Avoid Getting Too Bored This Winter

Keeping winter interesting can be a challenge, especially once the holidays are over. That’s doubly true if you live somewhere cold and you love the outdoors but hate winter sports.

Luckily, making the most of your winter doesn’t have to be expensive if you already have a Costco membership and know a few best shopping tricks.

If you feel winter boredom starting to creep in, check out these 12 Costco deals guaranteed to get your post-holiday season back on track.

1. NFL Blitz Legends Arcade

NFL Blitz Legends Arcade game

The 90’s were known for jelly shoes, Nickelodeon cartoons, sweet cereals and of course arcade games.

If you’ve been longing for a blast from the past that perfectly combines nostalgia with sporty action, the NFL Blitz Legends Arcade is exactly what you’ve been waiting for.

The home arcade features three legendary games: NFL Blitz, NFL Blitz 99, and NFL Blitz 2000: Gold Edition.

It also connects you to game leaderboards over WiFi, so you can compete without ever leaving the comfort of your cozy home.

2. SaluSpa Laguna AirJet inflatable hot tub

SaluSpa Laguna AirJet inflatable hot tub

Do you want the luxury of a hot tub without the associated costs and frequent maintenance?

The SaluSpa Laguna AirJet inflatable hot tub costs $499.99 at Costco, holds over 177 gallons of water, and comes with a water filter, energy saver, and digital temperature control panel.

It even has jets that, according to user reviews, are quite powerful for a small inflatable hot tub.

3. Stag Pacifica Table Tennis Table

Couple playing tennis outdoors. Stag Pacifica OUTDOOR Table tennis with rackets, balls and storage bag

Ready to cure your boredom by learning a new sport? Table tennis is the ultimate indoor game.

The Stag Pacifica model comes with four rackets, ten balls and a solo play setup option, so you can perfect your game whether you have a table tennis partner or not.

This model is weather-resistant and purpose-built for the outdoors, with all-terrain wheels for easy transportation outdoors, and costs $839.99.

So if you fancy braving the elements or living in a more temperate climate, a ping pong table is a great excuse to get outside without straying too far from your hometown.

4. TruGolf Vista 10 C Series Golf Simulator

TruGolf Vista 10 C Series Golf Simulator

If you’re a true golf fanatic with a healthy bank account, the TruGolf golf simulator can provide you with a great way to pass the time until your favorite outdoor courses reopen.

At $11,999.99, this item doesn’t come cheap, but if your life revolves around golf, there’s no better way to bring the game home all year round.

The TruGolf Vista 10 C Series comes with indoor artificial turf and indoor (rubber) trees and high-fidelity surround sound complements the HD visuals

And with a two-year subscription to E6 Connect, you can access more than 80 courses from around the world and play to your heart’s content.

5. Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle

Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle

Take your Switch game to the next level with a 7-inch Nintendo Switch OLED display.

An OLED screen gives you much sharper images on a larger screen than your current Switch, and it works with Joy-Con controllers and all your existing Nintendo Switch games.

The Costcos bundle includes a one-year Nintendo Switch Online family membership, a Nintendo Switch case, and an SD card with 128GB of external storage for $399.99.

6. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Double Pack

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Double Pack Nintendo Switch game

There’s no better place to buy combo game packs than Costco, and the latest Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch are no exception.

The double Pokémon game pack is only $109.99 at Costco, a full $10 cheaper than the same pack on Amazon.

7. Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G5 gaming monitor

Samsung32

If a seven-inch screen isn’t enough for you, the Samsung G5 gaming monitor has an incredible screen resolution (2560 x 1440), a response time of one millisecond and a refresh rate of 165 Hz.

That’s enough speed to keep you at the top of the leaderboard and high enough resolution for a fully immersive visual gaming experience.

8. The world’s largest jigsaw puzzle by Dowdle

Kids and adults do the world’s largest puzzle by Dowdle map of the world

If you can get through puzzles of 1,000, 2,000 or even 10,000 pieces, here’s a new challenge. Puzzle maker Dowdle has created the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle that retails for $479.99.

Although the puzzle has a total of 60,000 pieces, they are divided into 60 sets of 1,000 pieces each to make building easier. Once you’ve put all 60 puzzles together, you’ll have a 2.5 by 2.9 meter masterpiece.

9. Art 101 Platinum Multimedia Artist Set

Art 101 Platinum Multimedia Artist Set, 151 pcs

If you’re not interested in learning a new sport, how about learning a new skill? For $39.99 you can get an Art 101 kit with over 150 artist tools, perfect for beginners and experts alike.

The set includes calligraphy pens, watercolor paint tubes, a charcoal pencil, oil paints, a sketchbook and beginner instructional guides for aspiring artists and calligraphers.

10. Laser X Revolution Blaster-to-Blaster 4 Pack

Laser X Revolution Blaster-to-Blaster 4 Pack

Are you trying to keep busy not only yourself but also your kids? Adults and children can both enjoy this home laser tag set.

With four laser blasters you can play in teams of two or as four people for free for everyone. You don’t need vests to play either, as each blaster keeps track of hits.

And with a range of up to 300 feet, the blasters can turn the house or yard into a laser tag paradise with plenty of hiding places.

11. Artis Monograph Collection Powder Eyeshadow Quads Portfolio + Brush

Artis Monograph Collection Powder Eyeshadow Quads Portfolio + Brush

If you’re dying to try makeup tips from your favorite YouTube or TikTok health and beauty creator, treat yourself to an at-home makeover with one of Costco’s many makeup kits.

The Artis Monograph collection includes eight color palettes with four shades of eyeshadow each for $129.99.

Only one brush is included, so you’ll want to have your own beauty tools at home to get the most out of it.

12. Xbox $25 Gift Cards Digital Download (4 Pack)

Xbox 4 x $25 Green Gift Cards

Hopefully, you’re already taking advantage of discounted Costcos gift cards. After all, they’re easily among the best benefits of your Costco membership.

As with any bulk item, Costco sells gift cards in bulk so it can pass savings along to you. That means you can often get a $100 pack of gift cards for as little as $75.

Such is the case with Costco’s current Xbox gift bond deal. If you want to buy a new console or buy new games, stop by Costco to get a gift card first so you can save up to $25 on whatever you buy.

It boils down

laptop computer with Costco logo

The next time you find yourself running out of winter activities, one of these Costco items could be just what you need to get through the next boredom.

And if you’re not interested in the items we’ve listed here, keep an eye out for Costco’s frequent sales in conjunction with your best Costco shopping hacks for additional savings.

We were talking about Costco, after all, so you know something affordable adventurous and perfectly suited to your style will show up sooner rather than later.

This article 12 Best Costco Items to Avoid Getting Too Bored This Winter originally appeared on FinanceBuzz.