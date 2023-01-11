REID, Ernie – Obituary – Barrie





On January 9, 2023, Ernie Reid passed away peacefully from this life surrounded by his beloved wife and daughters. Ernie was born on July 7, 1937 to Gertie and Ernest Reid in Toronto, Ontario. The first of three children, he lived with his family in Toronto for most of his childhood. When Ernie was a teenager, his family moved to Guelph, where he developed a lifelong love of brass banding and basketball during his high school years. All his life he would enjoy playing, coaching, listening, leading and encouraging. After completing his Honors Math degree from the University of Western Ontario, Ernie returned to Guelph where he began teaching high school. As a teacher and basketball coach, he built an open and supportive relationship with his students that went far beyond the classroom and basketball court. Soon he met and married his first love, Sandra. Ernie and Sandra were thrilled to welcome their daughter, Michele, into the world and loved her with all their hearts. There was much joy and discovery in these early family years, even as Sandra lived with a terminal illness. During this time, Ernie discovered tennis and soon competed at the all-Ontario level. Ernie and Sandra felt they had so much love to share that they welcomed a foster daughter, Brenda, into their home. As Sandra’s illness progressed, this young family, with the tremendous support of Sandra and Ernie’s parents and siblings, walked a difficult and painful road for many years. As Sandra reached the end of her life, Ernie found comfort in God’s love and, after her passing, he followed God’s calling to become an officer in the Salvation Army. After being ordained and commissioned a lieutenant in 1979, Ernie, along with his daughter Michele, took his first commission in Ingersoll, Ontario. During his three-year tenure, Ernie met and married his second love, Sandy. Together they were appointed to the Salvation Army in Essex, Ontario, where they welcomed the birth of their daughter Ruth with Michele. Ernie and Sandy were true partners in their life together. Whether in service, on the scrabble board or on the tennis court, they balanced each other beautifully and amplified each other’s best qualities. Ernie served as a Salvation Army officer alongside Sandy through 4 appointments until their retirement in 2007. Ernie truly carried the heart of a pastor and considered it a great privilege to walk with the members of his churches through the joys and tragedies of life to walk. In 2007, Ernie and Sandy retired and moved to Innisfil, Ontario, where he embraced both the hobbies of his childhood and some new adventures. Joining Heritage Brass as their Executive Officer brought great joy to Ernie. He was very happy to initially take his place in the horn section and later in the tuba section of the band before the end of his tenure. Ernie continued to use his gifts in the pastorate by leading the pastoral group at Barrie Citadel and facilitating weekly Bible study groups. He also joined the Sandy Cove table tennis club and enjoyed leading the Sandy Cove community choir. And of course, his retirement years gave him plenty of time to cheer on his Raptors! As Ernie’s health deteriorated, he became involved in a palliative support program. Drawing again on his experience and love of pastoral ministry, he discovered a meaningful role in walking with other members. Ernie is survived by his wife Sandy, daughters Michele (Paul) and Ruth (Peter), grandchildren Tika, Kira, Zoe, Levi, Vivian, Oakley, Amanda and Vicki, brother Murray (Thea), brother-in-law Jack (in preceded by sister, Marge), and many loving cousins. On Saturday, January 21, there will be a public celebration of lifest at The Salvation Army Barrie Citadel (151 Lillian Crescent, Barrie, Ontario) at 2:00 PM with visits from 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The Salvation Army Barrie Citadel Partners in Mission of Hospice Simcoe. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Funeral Home

