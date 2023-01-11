Hofstra Announces 2023 Game Schedule – Hofstra University Athletics





Hempstead, NY – Hofstra’s softball program and Head Coach Adrienne Clark today announced her team’s 2023 schedule. The 51-game list includes 17 games at Bill Edwards Stadium, with Hofstra also hosting the Colonial Athletic Association Championship. In addition, six schools—Washington, Georgia, UMBC, Howard, Fordham and Villanova—that qualified for the NCAA Championship last season are on the Pride’s schedule. Hofstra opens the season in Houston, Texas at the University of Houston Classic February 17-19. The Pride will face Washington twice, Morgan State twice, and the guest Cougars during the tournament. The following weekend, Hofstra will participate in the Georgia Classic in Athens, Georgia, with a pair of games against the Bulldogs, two against Lipscomb and one against California Baptist. The Pride kicks off March with five games at The Spring Games in Tampa, Florida March 3-5, facing Central Michigan, Georgetown, Middle Tennessee, Northern Kentucky and Yale. The Pride will make their home debut on March 11-12 with three games against Boston College before opening CAA play at Stony Brook on March 18-19. Hofstra’s remaining non-conference schedule includes road races in Virginia (March 21), UMBC (March 23), Howard (March 30), Fordham (April 5), Connecticut (April 19), Long Island (April 26) and Iona (May 3) , with home games against Army West Point (March 29) and Villanova (April 13). The Pride post Stony Brook CAA schedule includes away games at North Carolina A&T (April 1-2), Hampton (April 15-16), and Drexel (May 5-6). The Pride hosts Monmouth (March 25-26), Towson (April 7-8), Elon (April 22-23), and Delaware (April 29-30) The CAA Championship returns to Bill Edwards Stadium for the first time since 2013 between May 9 and 13, with eight teams vying for the conference title.

