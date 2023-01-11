LONG BEACH, California. — Due to flooding in the San Luis Obispo area, both men’s and women’s basketball games featuring the Mustangs have been moved forward one day. The tip for Thursday night’s home game with the men’s team remains at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Game:……………………………… Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly

Date:…………………………………… Thursday, January 12, 2022

Time:……………………………………………. . ……………………….. 19:00

Place:……………………………………………. .Long Beach, California

Arena:………………………………………. Walter Pyramid ( 4,200)

TV:……………………………………………. ………………………….. ESPN+

TV talent:………………………. Jason Schwartz, Bill Herenda

web cast:……………………………………………. ……………..ESPN+

Radio:……………………………………………. ……. 22 Westmedia

Live Stats:……………………………………….beachlivestats.com

RIGHT AWAY

Long Beach State and Cal Poly have tied records both in overall play and Big West action, creating a significant early matchup in conference play. The Beach wants to extend a six-game winning streak against the Mustangs.

Hailing from Ivory Coast, Long Beach State’s dynamic inside duo Aboubacar Traore and Lassina Traore stay in 1st and 2nd place in the Big West rebounding rankings. Lassina is back again and leads the league with 9.5 rebounds per game, while Aboubacar is second with 8.6. More than 7,000 reunited except where they met as high school teammates and friends in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Lassina Traore joins Aboubacar Traore on the beach where the pair has been the starting frontcourt for LBSU in every game this season.

Lassina Traore and Aboubacar Traore have combined 14 double-doubles so far this season, more than 30% of the Big West’s double-doubles this season. Lassina has put up three in a row and scored a career-high 22 points with 13 boards on the road at UCI, a total of eight on the year ranking in the top 10 in the country. Aboubacar Traore also put up six, also one of the NCAA leaders this season.

Senior Joel Murray continues to lead Long Beach State in scoring at 15.7 points per game this season, while also contributing 3.8 assists per game. A first-team All-Big West selection a season ago, Murray has scored in double digits in all but two games this season and has averaged more than 17 points per game in league play.

Long Beach State continues to display a fast offense, ranking 11th nationally in average pace Ken Pomeroy. The Beach has also chased defense teams, leading the Big West in both steals and finishing second in turnover margin this season.

NEWS & NOTES

The Beach has been very effective inside, averaging over 40 points per game in the paint and currently ranks second in the nation in percentage of points from 2-pointers, working effectively in both transition and from the halfcourt when making productive shots.

Long Beach State opened the season with a major non-conference road victory, traveling to Riverside and coming away with a 79-64 victory over California Baptist. Lassina Traore debuted with a double-double and led the way for LBSU with 13 points and 12 rebounds Jason Jones shared in the team leader with 13 points also while Show hunter made six assists in his Division I debut.

The Beach had a busy Party Week, in which the team played three games as part of Baha Mar Hoops from the Bahamas. Long Beach State took third place at that tournament, going 2-1 with wins over good mid-major programs in Oakland and Vermont.

Against Life Pacific, de Beach set new highs in points (97), rebounds (61) and assists (31) in a dominant victory over Life Pacific in which both Traores finished with double-doubles and five players scored in double figures in a 97- 52 win in the first home game for Long Beach State in over three weeks.

PLAYER NOTES

Joel Murray was selected to the six-man Preseason All-Big West team, highlighting the high expectations this year for the senior. Murray leads the Beach in both scoring and assists this year, averaging 15.7 and 3.8 per game respectively for LBSU. The senior ranks third in the Big West in Assist/Turnover ratio and tops the team with 26 steals as Murray seeks a second NABC All-District selection.

The reigning Big West Defensive Player of the Year, Jason Jones has 17 steals and 9 blocks despite missing four games earlier this year. Jones leads the Beach in three-pointers this season, shooting 32.8 percent from three and averaging 8.8 points per game as an all-encompassing threat for the Beach. With a trio of 3-pointers at California Baptist, Jones became the 18th player at LBSU to hit 100 career 3-pointers and he can quickly climb that list this season, currently 14th in school history as a sophomore.

Aboubacar Traore set the modern record for Long Beach State with 23 rebounds in a game as a true freshman, and has started the new season among the recovering leaders for the beach and the Big West. Averaging 8.6 rebounds per game, Traore also averages 9.3 points per game, up from his freshman season as he recorded six double-doubles, including 16 points and 16 rebounds at USC.

Lassina Traore , a Division I transfer from Saint Louis, has won eight double-doubles and started every game this season. Traore averages 11.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game on the beach, leading the league in rebounding. Traore set a career-high with 16 rebounds in Utah Valley, matching the most in the Big West this season.

sophomore Show hunter has been the primary backup for Joel Murray at the point guard position. Hunter was a prolific junior college scorer, averaging 17.8 points per game as a true freshman, and is second on the team in assists in 2022-23 at 3.1 per game, while making 17 steals. Hunter also averages 5.3 points per game, scoring twice in double digits from the bench.

Red shirt freshman TE GEORGE has been pushed into the starting lineup due to injuries on the beach and has been stepped up. In his first season, George averaged 6.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. George has started in eight games and is shooting a very good .657 percentage from the field this year.

Also on the wing Tobias Rotegaard had its best game of the season, leading Long Beach State in scoring with 16 points from the Utah Valley bench. Third on the team in 3-pointers made this season, Rotegaard has played in all but one game for LBSU, now in his second season on the beach.

In the frontcourt, a few junior college transfers have had an immediate impact. 6-11 Chayce Polynice averages 3.9 points per game after reaching double figures for the second time with 16 points against Saint Katherine. Amar Stroud also played a big role, averaging 3.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. Both players are active big men who complement the pace of the team.

Marcus Tsohonis twice led the team in scoring in a few games by over 20 points, most recently at Baha Mar Hoops against Vermont where he scored 23 points in his return to the starting lineup after missing the opening game in the Bahamas with an injury . A transfer with DI experience at VCU and Washington, Tsohonis has added veteran leadership and is second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.1 points per game, but has been out since being injured on Dec. 31 against UC Riverside.