YMCA 2023 programming and New Year’s membership special





Celebrated the New Year with New and Returning Programs at the Ithaca & Tompkins County YMCA! Check out our website at IthacaYMCA.com or stop by when we’re open to learn more about our new: Youth water polo. Take advantage of the fun, dynamic aspects of the game in an easy-to-learn way. Instruction in skills, strategy and sportsmanship for children up to 14 years. Scrimmages and games included. Must pass a swim test. Meet Sunday from January 22 February 26.

Youth Basketball Skills Program. Teaches children ages 5-15 the basics of shooting, dribbling, defending and passing in a stimulating group environment. Saturday January 7 – February 25.

Y kids club. Supervised activities for ages 6-12 to develop creativity, social and cognitive skills and independence. Activities include arts and crafts, games, music, STEM, physical activity, and more. Friday, January 13, February 17.

Just Wellbeing. An 8-week program shares the basics of fitness with a tailored workout for each class. Topics include goal setting, nutrition basics, cardio, flexibility, strength, endurance and balance. Meet Monday, January 23, March 13.

Y Weight loss program. Twelve week non-prescription program that provides tools to create lasting habit changes. Weekly, supportive group meetings discuss challenges and celebrate successes. 18 years and older. Wednesday, January 18, April 5.

TRX: A super fun suspension training system that uses body weight for resistance to deliver a total body workout that tightens your core along with your upper and lower body. Monday 7.30am-8.30am; all skill levels welcome.

The family play center: Features a two-level indoor play structure alongside books, games, toys, puzzles, coloring supplies and more. Visitors are welcome to use the space for as long as they need; parents/carers are obliged to supervise.

Sunday Hours: Were now open on Sundays from 11am to 3pm!

Meetups Pickleball, Table Tennis and Badminton. Weekly fetch competitions take place in our gymnasium. Pickleball is Tuesday through Thursday from 9am to 12pm, badminton is Saturday from 12:15pm to 2:15pm, and table tennis is Sunday from 12:45pm to 2:45pm. All skill levels welcome. Plus, we had a Dollar Days membership special this month! Through the 25th, your first monthly payment for a new/recurring monthly membership is equal to the calendar date you sign up.

