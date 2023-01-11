Elon welcomes North Carolina A&T to Schar Center on Wednesday

ELON, N.C After a week of inactivity, the Elon University men’s basketball team returns to the hardwood on Wednesday, January 11 to host fellow Piedmont Triad rival and Colonial Athletic Association newcomer, North Carolina A&T. at Schar Center.

Wednesday’s game will be streamed live on FloHoops via a paid subscription.

Listen to the game on Learfield’s Elon Sports Network in the Varsity Network app.

Longtime voice of the Phoenix, Taylor Durham, will be in talks with the pregame show starting at 6:30pm

Links for the broadcast and live stats can be found on the Elon men’s basketball schedule page at elonphoenix.com.

Other in-game updates are provided on Twitter by following @ElonMBasketball.

Elon and North Carolina A&T will meet for the fourth time on Wednesday during Phoenix’s Division I era, with the maroons and golds holding a narrow 2-1 lead over the Aggies. Both wins have been achieved on Elon’s home floor.

The final game between the I-40 rivals took place during the 2001–02 season in which Elon came away with a 94–82 victory in overtime. Brendon Rowell pumped in 23 points and Gary Marsh contributed with 14. Ross Sims added 13 points and six assists, while Chris Adams had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

North Carolina A&T will be the third Piedmont Triad team to face the Phoenix to date. Elon also met with High Point (November 30) and UNCG (December 3).

The Phoenix hosted UNCW in its CAA home opener last Wednesday, January 4, but couldn’t stop the Seahawks from giving its 12e outright victory as Elon fell 81-66 at Schar Center.

Zac Ervin led the Phoenix in scoring for the second straight game as the senior posted a total of 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting while going 2-of-4 from three-point range.

Torrence Watson added 14 points and a team-best eight rebounds off the bench while Sean Halloran contributed with 13 points for Elon (2-14, 0-3 CAA).

Elon shot 24-of-48 in the game, shooting at least 50 percent for the second time this season. The Phoenix shot a blistering 52 percent against the Seahawks in the second half alone.

Watson had his best outing since scoring 20 points at NC State on November 19. The St. Louis native was also one rebound shy of tying his career best.

Thanks to Watson, Elon outscored UNCW’s reserves 22-18. The Seahawks dominated the board in the game, 40-25, including 16 on the offensive end.

Halloran leads the Phoenix with 13.3 points per game after his 11e downright double-digit scoring outing against the Seahawks last Wednesday. The Orlando, Florida native has made 69 assists this year, ranking third in the CAA. His 4.3 assist average is the highest for the program since Luke Eddy averaged 4.5 assists per game during the 2015–16 season.

Halloran leads the CAA in total steals (38) and is second in the league in steals per game (2.4). That average would be the best single-season performance in school history in the Division I era, surpassing Scottie Rice’s 2.0 SPG average in 2002–03. The graduate student has 19 steals in his past six games and is currently 13e total stolen in the country.

Halloran was also almost automatic at the charity streak this season with his 93.2 free throw percentage (41-of-44). That percentage leads the CAA and ranks seventh overall.

Ervin has come on strong during CAA play, tying Halloran for the team lead in points per game in league games at 13.3. The Gate City, Va. native shot 55.6 percent from the field in the Phoenix’s three CAA games, including a 42.9 percent clip from center. During the season, Ervin averages a career-high 11.1 points per game, also second behind Halloran.

The two graduate transfers, Halloran and John Bowen III , have played a big role for the Phoenix this season. Bowen III plays an average of 20.0 minutes per game in his last eight games and scored five points with three rebounds and a blocked shot against UNCW.

After missing the non-conference portion of the program this season due to injury, Jerald Gillens Butler has returned to the playing rotation during the start of the league game. The Orlando, Florida native and a preseason All-CAA honorable mention a year ago, played 24 minutes in the season-high against UNCW and scored three points with a pair of rebounds.

Even with the return of Gillens-Butler and Watson, the Phoenix played UNCW with only eight scholarship players available. Max MacKinnon missed his first game of the year while RJ North Jr. sat out his second game in a row. The Phoenix was also without the services of Andrew Junkin and Deander Smart both of whom are out for most of the season with injuries.

After losing 73 percent of the team’s score from last year, 54 percent of Elon’s points scored this year come from members who did not appear in a game for the Phoenix last season (575 of 1,064).

The Aggies (6-11, 1-3 CAA) have fallen in their past two games, including a 66-61 result against UNCW on the home floor last Saturday. North Carolina A&T’s last victory was against Hofstra, 81-79, on a buzzer-beater by Tyrese Elliott on December 31.

North Carolina A&T averages 71.5 points per game, which is fourth in the league, while shooting just under 43 percent from the floor. The Aggies are third overall in the CAA in three-point percentage (.351) and second overall in opponent three-point percentage (.317).

Offensively, the Aggies have three players scoring in double digits in Kam Woods (18.6 ppg), Marcus Watson (12.5) and Demetric Horton (12.4). Woods’ average is third in the CAA, as the sophomore guard also leads the league in three-point field goals made with 52. Horton is second behind Woods with 41 treys made, while his 45.1 percentage from deep would be top in the CAA.

Phillip Shumpert has been the interim head coach of the Aggies since last August and has served as an assistant coach with the program for the past three seasons.

With the start of the new calendar year coinciding with the start of Colonial Athletic Association play, Elon Basketball Live presented by MaGerks returned on Monday, January 9. The show takes place at MaGerks Pub & Grill in Elon.

Elon Basketball Live is the exclusive chance for fans to hear live from Head Women’s Basketball Coach Charlotte Smith and Head Men’s Basketball Coach Billy Taylor all winter long. Longtime voice of the Phoenix, Taylor Durham, chats with both Smith and Taylor, along with player guests, about recent and upcoming games.

Fans are invited to watch the broadcast live and can also listen via the Varsity Network app on their phone or smart device. The show is also available Tuesday morning via The Voices of Elon Athletics Podcast on Spotify.

Billy Taylor was named the 19e head coach of the Phoenix on April 15, 2022. Taylor came to the Phoenix after spending the past three seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Iowa.

Before joining the Hawkeyes, Taylor was head coach at Lehigh University for five years, followed by six seasons as head coach at Ball State University and three seasons at Belmont Abbey College.

In his time in Iowa, the Hawkeyes were one of the top offensive teams in the country, ranking fifth nationally in scoring average in both 2021 (83.7) and 2022 (83.2). The program also led the country in both seasons in revenue-to-sales ratio.

Taylor was a two-time Patriot League Coach of the Year (2003, 2004) and led Lehigh to both the regular season and tournament titles in 2004, earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament that season. He also led Ball State to the 2009 MAC West Division crown.

Elon welcomes seven letter winners from last year’s team, including five upperclassmen. Notable returners for the maroon and gold include a graduate student Torrence Watson and senior Zac Ervin . Both players are the leading returning scorers for Elon with 9.2 and 7.1 points per game respectively.

The Phoenix also welcomes back redshirt Jerald Gillens Butler , who is hoping to get back into shape after being named an All-Colonial Athletic Association honorable mention last year. The Orlando, Fla. native played in just 10 games last year after missing most of the previous season due to injury.

A few graduate transfers will have an immediate impact on the Phoenix this season. Sean Halloran comes to the Phoenix after an outstanding four-year career with Belmont Abbey. The Orlando, Fla. native finished as the all-time career assist leader with the Crusaders, as he helped the program to back-to-back Conference Carolinas Tournament Championships and three straight NCAA Tournaments. He finished his career averaging 14.4 points per game as a senior and finished his career with 1,422 points.

Another transfer of graduates, John Bowen III , brings size to the Phoenix frontline at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds. The Bladenboro, NC native last played with UNCW in 2019-20, appearing in 28 of 32 games. Prior to UNCW, Bowen III was a teammate of Halloran’s at Belmont Abbey and averaged 8.9 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game in 2018–19 while starting 27 of 28 games.

A few freshmen will also try to impress for the maroon and gold in 2022-23. Max MacKinnon is a 6-foot-5 swingman from Brisbane, Australia, where he won back-to-back gold medals with the U20 Australian National Team. He was also named All-Star 5 at the Australian National Championship.

Another freshman, LA Pratt , is a 6-foot-5 guard from Columbus, Ohio who was a three-time All-4A Team member and three-time conference champion at Lincoln Park High School. He scored over 1,000 points in high school and helped guide the program to two WPIAL Championship appearances and two State Semifinal appearances.

The Phoenix will travel to CAA leader and No. 22 College of Charleston on Saturday, January 14. That game starts at 4 p.m. in the TD Arena.

