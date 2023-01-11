Sports
India Tour Test Team Named, Who’s on the Team, Match Dates, Four Spinners, Todd Murphy, Players, Final
Australia has named a four-member spin strike for its four-Test tour of India, including 22-year-old spin sensation Todd Murphy lined up to make his debut.
An 18-man squad for the tour, which begins Feb. 9, was unveiled Thursday with Murphy and fellow spinners Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar and Mitch Swepson.
Like Agar, batsman Matt Renshaw retains his place in the side after being called up for the New Year’s Test. Peter Handscomb, a veteran of subcontinent conditions, is recalled and about to make his first test appearance since 2019 Reports News Corp he could be in doubt because of an injury he sustained playing park cricket on Tuesday.
Watch BBL12. Every game live and ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now
Todd Murphy has progressed quickly after impressing in domestic cricket and most recently with Australia A. With those performances, Todd has emerged as a strong spin option, said Australian chief selector George Bailey.
Selection in this squad also offers another chance to spend time in India alongside Nathan Lyon and assistant coach Daniel Vettori, which will be invaluable to his development.
… Peter Handscomb earns his place back in the squad, Bailey said. His domestic form has been strong lately and Pete has proven he can deliver at Test level.
His experience against spin on the subcontinent is valuable and he is also exceptionally good around the wicket catcher.
Victorian Murphy is recognized as the second best spinner in Australia, according to News Corpand could play alongside Lyon if selectors choose to name two in the top XI.
But former Aussie paceman Michael Kasprowicz fears Murphy’s debut could prove dangerous for the 22-year-old.
Instead, he believes Swepson, who he watched while commentating on Australia’s tour of Pakistan last year, will fare very well when the circumstances and opportunities present themselves.
Swepson and Murphy are likely to bid for Agar’s spot in the side following his wicketless performance at the SCG against South Africa, although Bailey has suggested he is a strong starting option.
Ashton Agar continues to impress after his Sydney comeback and we believe left arm finger twisting will play an important role in Indian conditions, Bailey said.
Handscomb, if fit, and Renshaw will offer batting options with Cameron Green racing against time to recover from his broken finger, while Mitchell Starc will miss at least the first Test at Nagpur which starts on February 9.
Uncapped fast Lance Morris retains his place in the side and could be a chance for an international debut.
Opener Marcus Harris, who played in the roster this summer but didn’t play, and spinner Adam Zampa were among the unfortunate omissions.
The question of whether to bleed Murphy, play Agar, or ignore a second spinner altogether remains the biggest question hanging over the Aussie roster.
Don’t do it (debut Murphy) in India, Kasprowicz told the Nine newspapers. They are the best spin players in the world. There is a temptation when you go to a spinning wicket, you eventually find bowlers trying too hard for their wickets.
This whole quest for spider (in India)… there’s a bit of a myth about that. The best spinner ever was Warnie. His record in India was not great. He bowls against the best spin players in the world in their conditions. That was the other side of it. As for spin bowlers, you don’t have to think too much about it. You almost have to simplify it.
I spoke to (ex-Indian coach) Ravi Shastri years ago during the IPL. I asked what is the secret in subcontinent India. He said it’s all about accuracy. He said it’s not about the flight or the dip, but getting it in that right area and the pitch of course gives you variety. I’m excited about this series because someone like Nathan Lyon has been there and done it all before.
I think Travis Heads off spin is pretty cool. If he comes in for five or ten overs in a day, when it’s the wicket’s turn, he’ll do well.
Australia need just one victory in India to secure a spot in England’s World Test Championship final in June.
AUSTRALIAN SQUAD FOR BORDER GAVASKAR SERIES IN INDIA
Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matt Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc , Mitch Swepson, David Warner
AUSTRALIAN TOUR OF INDIA DATE (all from 3pm AEDT)
First test: Nagpur, February 9 to 13
Second trial: Delhi, February 17 to 21
Third trial: Dharamsala, March 1 to 5
fourth trial: Ahmedabad, March 9 to 13
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/australia/australian-cricket-news-2023-test-squad-for-tour-of-india-likely-squad-revealed-four-spinners-todd-murphy-players-latest/news-story/023f2ee99f8392340aa309d45053e002
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Al-Sudani, Erdogan discuss securing Iraqi share of Tigris and Euphrates waters » Iraqi News Agency
- India Tour Test Team Named, Who’s on the Team, Match Dates, Four Spinners, Todd Murphy, Players, Final
- Stocks rise on Wall Street as inflation report looms
- Entertainment industry suffix with “show”
- Golden Globes fashion: the stars return for a soggy carpet
- How big a threat is ChatGPT to Google? Morgan Stanley analysis
- 2022 Oklahoma earthquake lowest number in cap in a decade – 102.3 KRMG
- Pro-Trump artist Diamond of Diamond and Silk dies at 51
- Elon welcomes North Carolina A&T to Schar Center on Wednesday
- How farmers invest in agricultural technology
- Jonathan Anderson teases frog mules ahead of Milan Fashion Week show – Footwear News
- PM Modi to visit Mumbai on Jan 19, inauguration of Navi Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 and Mumbai Metro likely