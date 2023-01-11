India Tour Test Team Named, Who’s on the Team, Match Dates, Four Spinners, Todd Murphy, Players, Final

Australia has named a four-member spin strike for its four-Test tour of India, including 22-year-old spin sensation Todd Murphy lined up to make his debut.

An 18-man squad for the tour, which begins Feb. 9, was unveiled Thursday with Murphy and fellow spinners Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar and Mitch Swepson.

Like Agar, batsman Matt Renshaw retains his place in the side after being called up for the New Year’s Test. Peter Handscomb, a veteran of subcontinent conditions, is recalled and about to make his first test appearance since 2019 Reports News Corp he could be in doubt because of an injury he sustained playing park cricket on Tuesday.

Todd Murphy has progressed quickly after impressing in domestic cricket and most recently with Australia A. With those performances, Todd has emerged as a strong spin option, said Australian chief selector George Bailey.

Selection in this squad also offers another chance to spend time in India alongside Nathan Lyon and assistant coach Daniel Vettori, which will be invaluable to his development.

… Peter Handscomb earns his place back in the squad, Bailey said. His domestic form has been strong lately and Pete has proven he can deliver at Test level.

His experience against spin on the subcontinent is valuable and he is also exceptionally good around the wicket catcher.

Australia need just one victory in India to secure a spot in the World Test Championship final.

Victorian Murphy is recognized as the second best spinner in Australia, according to News Corpand could play alongside Lyon if selectors choose to name two in the top XI.

But former Aussie paceman Michael Kasprowicz fears Murphy’s debut could prove dangerous for the 22-year-old.

Instead, he believes Swepson, who he watched while commentating on Australia’s tour of Pakistan last year, will fare very well when the circumstances and opportunities present themselves.

Swepson and Murphy are likely to bid for Agar’s spot in the side following his wicketless performance at the SCG against South Africa, although Bailey has suggested he is a strong starting option.

Ashton Agar continues to impress after his Sydney comeback and we believe left arm finger twisting will play an important role in Indian conditions, Bailey said.

Handscomb, if fit, and Renshaw will offer batting options with Cameron Green racing against time to recover from his broken finger, while Mitchell Starc will miss at least the first Test at Nagpur which starts on February 9.

Uncapped fast Lance Morris retains his place in the side and could be a chance for an international debut.

Opener Marcus Harris, who played in the roster this summer but didn’t play, and spinner Adam Zampa were among the unfortunate omissions.

Todd Murphy got his teeth into Test Calculations.

The question of whether to bleed Murphy, play Agar, or ignore a second spinner altogether remains the biggest question hanging over the Aussie roster.

Don’t do it (debut Murphy) in India, Kasprowicz told the Nine newspapers. They are the best spin players in the world. There is a temptation when you go to a spinning wicket, you eventually find bowlers trying too hard for their wickets.

This whole quest for spider (in India)… there’s a bit of a myth about that. The best spinner ever was Warnie. His record in India was not great. He bowls against the best spin players in the world in their conditions. That was the other side of it. As for spin bowlers, you don’t have to think too much about it. You almost have to simplify it.

I spoke to (ex-Indian coach) Ravi Shastri years ago during the IPL. I asked what is the secret in subcontinent India. He said it’s all about accuracy. He said it’s not about the flight or the dip, but getting it in that right area and the pitch of course gives you variety. I’m excited about this series because someone like Nathan Lyon has been there and done it all before.

I think Travis Heads off spin is pretty cool. If he comes in for five or ten overs in a day, when it’s the wicket’s turn, he’ll do well.

Australia need just one victory in India to secure a spot in England’s World Test Championship final in June.

AUSTRALIAN SQUAD FOR BORDER GAVASKAR SERIES IN INDIA

Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matt Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc , Mitch Swepson, David Warner

AUSTRALIAN TOUR OF INDIA DATE (all from 3pm AEDT)

First test: Nagpur, February 9 to 13

Second trial: Delhi, February 17 to 21

Third trial: Dharamsala, March 1 to 5

fourth trial: Ahmedabad, March 9 to 13