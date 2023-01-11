‘Break Point’ Review: Netflix’s Post-Serena Williams Tennis Docuseries





Tennis may just have a problem. Even very casual observers of tennis over the last decade must have been somewhat aware of a few facts: Serena Williams’ dominance on the women’s side and the triumvirate of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal among the tennis players. the men. With Williams and Federer retired, and Djokovic and Nadal likely well into the second half of their respective careers, a star-driven sport is rapidly losing the figures that had consumed all their oxygen for years. That gives “Break Point” a chance. From the same producing team behind ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’, Netflix’s enjoyable sports series introduces a series of highly successful figures relatively early in their careers. Die-hards and even regular tennis watchers might find it rudimentary – at one point we’re explained the ground rules of the game, for example – but those looking for a primer on who’s ahead of them and the pressures they face to make themselves would do well to check this. As for those challenges, after all, one problem with the tennis media dominated by big celebrities is their general reluctance to let us deep into their world. Here, aspirants with little to lose let us into their hotel rooms, their pre-match preparation, their post-match excitement or despair. Notable figures in the five episodes launching January 13 include Taylor Fritz, an aspiring Californian desperate to win his home state Indian Wells tournament, and Paula Badosa, a gifted Spaniard whose own hometown moment at the Madrid Open is capped by her own mental health problems. Challenges such as those facing Badosa are presented with sensitivity and thoughtfulness, supported by interviews with the likes of Maria Sharapova and Andy Roddick, retired superstars, who testify to the pressure of the court. That much hardly seems necessary – the visuals are strong enough – and, if anything, “Break Point” can operate with a little too much sensitivity to the players’ experiences. Nick Kyrgios, a self-proclaimed tennis bad boy, is getting a very sympathetic edit of his time at the 2022 Australian Open; this all happened before allegations of sexual assault against Kyrgios by an ex-girlfriend were made public later that year, casting a different light on his bright and ultimately upbeat “Break Point” story. However, this is one episode (the first, but still); Overall, “Break Point” is good at balancing conflicting tendencies — it shows us people living through high-stakes single-elimination tournaments, both as athletes and as people who need to find ways to kill the downtime. For the former, the filmmakers here have the great fortune of making television about a sport that can be very easily portrayed dramatically; well-chosen shots make each player look like a potential next Williams or next Federer. And for the latter, subjects seem chosen for their willingness to allow access and their ability to forget the presence of cameras. A player’s anger and frustration at losing practice time to memory raindrops, not as diva-like bad behavior, but as the expression of a total lack of control over their circumstances. And tennis well played is all about control! Which provides such an interesting counterpoint to the ragged, baggy hours these athletes spend in hotel rooms on laptops, again saddled with their doubts and insecurities. “Break Point” makes a strong case for having cameras to capture what thoughts are at play in those moments, and helped turn a one-time serious viewer who hasn’t had time for the sport since Sharapova’s heyday into someone who will this year will take place great slams. For the filmmakers behind this project, it’s game, set and match. Pictured above: Taylor Fritz. The first five episodes of “Break Point” will launch on Netflix on Friday, January 13, with five more to follow in June 2023.

