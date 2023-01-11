Sam Latona tapped ACC Wrestler of the Week





SWARTSBURG Virginia Tech Wrestling’s Redshirt Junior No. 8 Sam Letona has been named Week 9 ACC Wrestler of the Week after his amazing weekend of a thrilling victory over Cornell’s No. 3 Vito Arujau last Friday night and a key decision over George Mason’s Josh Jones on Sunday afternoon. Latona becomes the fifth Hokie to be named conference wrestler of the week and this is Tech’s sixth time in nine weeks this season. “. When the game is at stake, I’m not asking myself to do something I haven’t done thousands of times before.” Relive @Sam_Latona victory over number 3 in the country #Team100 #Hokies #ALLINALLTHETIME pic.twitter.com/Tljj0QUIXX — Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) January 9, 2023 Virginia Tech Wrestling’s Redshirt Junior No. 8has been named Week 9 ACC Wrestler of the Week after his amazing weekend of a thrilling victory over Cornell’s No. 3 Vito Arujau last Friday night and a key decision over George Mason’s Josh Jones on Sunday afternoon. Latona becomes the fifth Hokie to be named conference wrestler of the week and this is Tech’s sixth time in nine weeks this season. In what was the highest head-to-head match of the night, Sam Letona shone on the center stage with a redemptive win over Cornell’s two-time All-American, No. 3 Vito Arujau. Latona had been 0-2 in their previous encounters before a major decision loss of 125 pounds last season at the Journeyman Duals and a decision loss last December at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational of 133 pounds. Arujau started fast with a single leg from the first whistle and faced a great defense from Latona and his own offense in what foreshadowed all the action the fight had in store. Latona finally managed to secure a takedown in the last minute of the first period, followed by a breakout from Arujau to end an action-packed first period, 2-1 in favor of the Hokie. Arujau would then make a breakaway in the second period in what would be the only runs of the period, not for a lack of effort from Latona with another scoring attempt as time expired in the second. In the final period a Latona escaped to take the lead 3-2 with 1:30 left in the game. Arujau launched a flurry of attacks, but Latona’s tough, impenetrable defense proved too much as he would secure the decision victory for the Hokies. The win is Latona’s highest career win. SAM LATONAAAA!!!! ROLLLL BAMMAAAAA!!!! Sam Letona with the 3-2 DEC to knock out #3 in the country!!!! pic.twitter.com/c7ziIANJKf — Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) January 7, 2023 Following his win on Friday night, Latona earned a 12-4 key decision over George Mason’s Josh Jones in the first of two duals for the Hokies on Sunday. Latona surged late in the third period with a reversal and four takedowns to clinch the bonus points win for Tech. Latona and the Hokies return to action on Friday, January 13 against Appalachian State in Boone, NC at 7 PM EST to wrap up conference competition. They will then host conference rival No. 5 NC State this Friday, January 20 at 7 p.m. to kick off the ACC competition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hokiesports.com/news/2023/1/10/wrestling-sam-latona-tabbed-acc-wrestler-of-the-week.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos