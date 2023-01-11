Piers Morgan tweets support for Colehill Cricket Club





PIERS Morgan has shown his support for Colehill Cricket Club after being told by owners that it could no longer play at its 100-year home ground.

Colehill Sports and Social Club recently told the historic cricket club that due to financial risk and a culture of compensation, they could no longer use their grounds to play. Showing his support for the homeless cricket club, the TV presenter and journalist tweeted: Imagine buying a house adjoining a cricket pitch and then complaining about the strange flying ball? These pathetic homeowners should be told to stick their complaints in their nagging bummer backside. Save Colehill Cricket Club – please sign the petition. Imagine buying a house adjoining a cricket ground and then complaining about the odd flying ball? These pathetic homeowners should be told to stick their complaints in their nagging bummer backside. Save @ColehillMCC – please sign the petition. https://t.co/I1KHUG4jf6 Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 10, 2023 Read more:Colehill Cricket Club said they can no longer play at sports club Read more:Colehill Sports and Social Club slammed ‘compensation culture’ A petition from the club has reached almost 20,000 signatures by 1pm on Tuesday 10 January. Team captain and petitioner George Taylor said: It is unreasonable for us to stop playing and effectively end the cricket club. We will fight this and we will try to play again. There is no other terrain in Colehill to play on and it is not feasible to start from scratch so there is no alternative. Colehill Sports and Social Club has issued a statement following the decision and petition. It read: A site of our size and nature depends on understanding neighbors willing to accept the occasional inconvenience and embrace life next to a cricket ground. We have many neighbors who follow this mantra, but we also encounter people who want to adopt the compensation culture.

