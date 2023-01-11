Sports
Why transfer RB Brian Battie’s father said his son chose Auburn football
AUBURN With Tank Bigsby heading to the NFL, Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze knew he had to add a running back who could make an immediate impact. The best way to do that was through the portal, and the Tigers landed USF transfer Brian Battie on Monday.
Battie was a consensus All-American kick returner as a sophomore in 2021 and followed that up a year later by hitting the scene with 1,186 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games with the Bulls. The 5-foot-8 Battie averaged 6.7 yards per carry and added 659 more return yards in his senior year at USF.
When he entered the portal on January 6, it took him only three days to find his new home.
“When we got the call, it was like Whoa, Cadillac Williams. Auburn. He’s the one who made the offer,” Battie’s father, Tommie, told the Montgomery Advertiser on Monday. “We were originally contacted by an assistant coach, a guy who is from Tampa. Ty (Holder) actually contacted us first, or contacted Brian first. ground.”
Tommie said they were peripherally aware of Williams’ run as interim head coach for Auburn during the final month of the season, but were too focused on Brian’s play at USF to pay full attention. However, once I spoke to the former Auburn standout turned coach, the connection was instant.
The professional pedigree Williams hasn’t hurt either.
“Brian has never had a running back play in the league to be his coach… So that was knowing full well that he would have a real running back, a guy who played the high-level position as his coach,” said Tommy.
The Battie Family Brian’s parents and one of his sisters visited Auburn last Sunday. They got a chance to see the new Woltosz Football Performance Center and Jordan-Hare Stadium. Tommie said the whole visit was “amazing” and the family could really feel the “school pride vibe” while walking Pat Dye Field.
But it was the people that attracted them. Aside from Williams, Tommie had the chance to talk to Freeze about how he sees Brian fit into the team, but mostly discussed how he would be looked after off the field and what things the coaching staff were planning to do to help him as a person and as a footballer.
“I really think what it was about him, he didn’t seem desperate,” Tommie said of Freeze. “It seemed like he wasn’t trying to sell anyone anything. He was just a straight shooter. He really didn’t talk much about football. … That was important because as a father you want to know that your son will be able to handle himself like a man if he once out of school…
“He talked a little bit about football, don’t get me wrong, he told us he had running backs that were the size of Brian. … So he was excited to have a guy like Brian, someone who was in the open air can play. field. That was the main thing. He was more focused on the man after football than the man on the field. He didn’t seem like a car salesman.”
Tommie mentioned the famous back-to-back wins Freeze had over Alabama and coach Nick Saban in 2014 and 2015: “That lets us know that, hey look, this guy can really coach.
As expected, the plan is for Battie to continue returning kicks. Tommie said Williams also wants to add a pass-catching element to Brian’s skills, as he caught only 14 passes for 91 yards last season at USF.
“He was just talking about how he’s going to help Brian expand his game,” Tommie said. “He feels like he’s a great runner. He’s very patient with the ball, but they would like to see him a bit more on edge to catch the ball from the backfield. That was a plus.
The Batties were supposed to visit Colorado and new coach Deion Sanders before transferring to a new school, but after spending the day on the Plains, Tommie said he and his family knew what their choice would be in the end.
Auburn also starts classes on Wednesday, and Battie didn’t want to miss the start of the semester.
“I think he knew pretty well he wanted to go to Auburn,” said Tommie. “The facilities and everything was nice, but we know there are other programs with really nice facilities that had courted or contacted Brian. But the coaching staff just seemed so sincere (and) faith-based. I think that that was more of the reason why we just said, “You know what? As much as we’d like to visit Deion, Auburn ticked all the boxes. So there was no point in missing school knowing that you really want to go to Auburn instead of another school. …
“It was the coaches that blew us away more than anything.
Richard Silva is the author of Auburn athletic beats for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at [email protected] or on Twitter @rich_silva18.
