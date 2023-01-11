Get the start time and know where to watch live streaming and broadcasts





The long awaited FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 will officially kick off with a grand opening ceremony at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha on Wednesday. The opening ceremony of the Hockey World Cup, called Celebrations, will showcase India’s rich culture and recent developments. During the gala, global and local Odia celebrities will also light up the stadium with their music and dance performances. Who will perform at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup? Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani, the internationally acclaimed K-Pop band BLACKSWAN, featuring Odisha’s own Shreya Lenka, are some of the stars expected to perform in a packed 40,000 capacity stadium. Composer of Bollywood music Pritam who composed Hockey Hai Dil Merathe official anthem of the Hockey World Cup, will also be performed live with the 11 singers singing the song. The FIH Opening ceremony World Cup hockey starts on Wednesday at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Barabati Stadium. The Cuttacks County Board also announced the closure of schools and colleges after 2 p.m. IST on Wednesday. Large LED screens and 16 Hockey Fan Parks have been set up all over the city for live streaming of the Opening Ceremony. The celebration is an integral part of the tournament as it symbolizes our pride in both our state and country for hosting the Hockey World Cup for the second consecutive time, said Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey. After the opening ceremony, the action will move to Bhubaneswar and Rourkela – the two cities hosting the FIH Hockey World Cup games from January 13. The Indian men’s hockey team opens its campaign against Spain on January 13 at the newly built Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. When does the opening ceremony of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup start The 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup Men’s Opening Ceremony will begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Where to Watch the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup Men’s Opening Ceremony Live in India Fans can watch the live broadcast of the opening ceremony of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD. Live streaming of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup opening ceremony will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

