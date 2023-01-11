Sports
Highlights of the Asian Continental Stage-Xinhua World Table Tennis Championships
Ma Long (L) of China shakes hands with Yoshimura Maharu of Japan during their men’s singles round of 32 match at World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Ma Long of China makes his return during the men’s singles round of 32 match against Yoshimura Maharu of Japan at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Wang Chuqin of China serves during the men’s singles round of 32 match against Noshad Alamiyan of Iran at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Fan Zhendong of China makes his return during the men’s singles round of 32 match against Harmeet Desai of India at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Noshad Alamiyan of Iran makes his return during the men’s singles round of 32 match against Wang Chuqin of China at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Liang Jingkun of China makes his comeback during the men’s singles round of 32 match against Ho Kwan Kit of China’s Hong Kong at World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Amir Hossein Hodaei of Iran serves during the men’s singles round of 32 match against Xiang Peng of China at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Cho Seungmin of South Korea makes his return during the men’s singles round of 32 match against Lam Siu Hang of China’s Hong Kong at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku /Xinhua)
Xiang Peng of China reacts during the men’s singles round of 32 match against Amir Hossein Hodaei of Iran at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Lam Siu Hang of Hong Kong of China makes his return during the round of 32 men’s singles match against Cho Seungmin of South Korea at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku /Xinhua)
Chen Meng of China makes his return during the round of 32 women’s singles match against Ng Wing Lam of China’s Hong Kong at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Wang Yidi of China strikes during the round of 32 women’s singles match against Suh Hyowon of South Korea at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Chen Xingtong of China reacts during the women’s singles round of 32 match against Lee Zion of South Korea at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Sun Yingsha of China competes against Wong Xin Ru of Singapore in the round of 32 women’s singles event at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Sun Yingsha of China serves during the women’s singles round of 32 match against Wong Xin Ru of Singapore at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Choi Hyojoo of South Korea serves during the round of 32 women’s singles match against Wang Manyu of China at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Suh Hyowon of South Korea serves during the women’s singles round of 32 match against Wang Yidi of China at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Kihara Miyuu of Japan reacts during the women’s singles round of 32 match against Liu Hsing-Yin of Chinese Taipei at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Hayata Hina of Japan makes a comeback during the round of 32 women’s singles match against Reeth Tennison of India at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Shin Yubin of South Korea makes his return during the women’s singles round of 32 match against Orawan Paranang of Thailand at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Jeon Jihee of South Korea makes her round of 32 women’s singles return against Swastika Ghosh of India at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Diya Parag Chitale of India makes her return during the round of 32 women’s singles match against Hirano Miu of Japan at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Swastika Ghosh of India serves during the round of 32 women’s singles match against Jeon Jihee of South Korea at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Ito Mima of Japan makes her return during the round of 32 women’s singles match against Jinnipa Sawettabut of Thailand at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Ito Mima of Japan makes her round of 32 women’s singles return against Jinnipa Sawettabut of Thailand at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Jeon Jihee of South Korea serves during the round of 32 women’s singles match against Swastika Ghosh of India at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Shin Yubin of South Korea makes his return during the women's singles round of 32 match against Orawan Paranang of Thailand at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Kihara Miyuu of Japan returns during the round of 32 women’s singles match against Liu Hsing-Yin of Chinese Taipei at the Asian continental leg of the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Ito Mima of Japan serves during the round of 32 women’s singles match against Jinnipa Sawettabut of Thailand at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Jeon Jihee of South Korea reacts during the women’s singles round of 32 match against Swastika Ghosh of India at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Reeth Tennison of India makes a comeback during the round of 32 women’s singles match against Hayata Hina of Japan at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan makes his return during the men’s singles round of 32 match against Pang Yew En Koen of Singapore at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan makes his return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Pang Yew En Koen of Singapore at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan makes his return during the men’s singles round of 32 match against Pang Yew En Koen of Singapore at the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Pang Yew En Koen of Singapore serves during the men’s singles round of 32 match against Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan at World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, January 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
|
