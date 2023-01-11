Sports
Rohit Sharma’s act of sportsmanship as ‘shameful’ act angers cricket fans
India captain Rohit Sharma was praised afterwards for a stylish act of sportsmanship Mohammed Shami loses Dasun Shanaka at the end of the non-rush hour on Tuesday. India defeated Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the opening ODI, with Virat Kohli scoring 113 off 87 balls.
However, the match was marred by an ugly moment in the final when Shami lost to Sri Lanka captain Shanaka at the non-striker’s end when he was on 98. With India assured of victory and Sri Lanka needing 83 runs off just three balls, Shami knocked the bail off at the non-striker’s end before delivering the ball.
Shanaka strayed out of his crease thinking Shami was going to let go of the ball and fell short of his ground. The dismissal is widely known as a ‘Mankad’, and while it is still very divisive in the cricketing world, it was recently made a legitimate method of dismissal by the ICC.
Sensing the storm about to erupt, Indian Captain Sharma decided with Shami that they would withdraw the appeal. With India assured victory and Shanaka on 98, Sharma said it was the right choice.
“I had no idea he (Shami) did that (run out) when he appealed,” Rohit told broadcasters after the win. “We can’t get him out like that. We wanted to get him out, we thought we were going to get him out, but that wasn’t something we thought about. But again, hats off to him, he played really well.”
Shanaka went on to record his second ODI century, finishing 108 not out. He shared a warm hug with Sharma after the last ball.
Sharma’s actions have been widely praised in the cricket world, but Shami’s has gone down like a lead balloon. Fans and commentators took to social media to blast the ‘shameful’ move as India had already sealed victory and Shanaka was just two runs of a century away.
A number of former Sri Lankan cricketers including Sanath Jayasuriya praised Sharma’s actions. “The real winner was Rohit Sharma’s sportsmanship as he refused to take the run. I take my hat off to you,” Jayasuriya wrote on Twitter. Angelo Mathews said “Not many captains would do this but hats off to the appeal being withdrawn even though the law says so. Shows great sportsmanship.”
The ‘Mankad’ is named after Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad, who was the first player to influence the rare firing method when he walked out Bill Brown that way twice during a 1948 tour of Australia. discussion. , despite being recently legitimized by the ICC.
Australian Spinner Adam Zampa was the previous player to attempt a ‘Mankad’but his appeal was rejected as he had finished his delivery when he took off bail in the BBL.
Mankad family divided over controversial term
Vinoo’s grandson Harsh Mankad recently joined the debate and said he had no problem with the term ‘Mankading’ continuing to be used. “Personally, I am always delighted to see my grandfather remembered. I am very honored to have our name associated with a cricketing term,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.
“I would like to see the ‘Mankad’ or ‘Mankading’ stay and keep his memories and legacy alive as a great competitor and sportsman who is deeply respected and admired by everyone I met and those who knew and lived with him have been through. “
However, some members of the Mankad disagree. Nishita Rahul Mankad, the wife of Vinoo’s late son Rahul, responded by saying: (That is) my cousin’s personal opinion, not that of the Mankad family. My late husband Rahul Mankad fought hard to get the ICC to remove the family name from this form of dismissal as it is inappropriate for a legitimate form of dismissal to stigmatize a legendary cricketer.
Kohli scored the 45th ODI hundred of his career and returned to the national team with a bang after missing out on India’s 2-1 victory over Sri Lanka in the T20 series. Kohli, Sharma and Shubman Gill led India to a huge aggregate of 7-373, before narrowing Sri Lanka to 8-306 in reply.
with authorities
