Australian Open Primer: Draw Time, Prize Money and More | ATP tour





Defending champion Rafael Nadal returns to the Australian Open as the top seed as he bids for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam men’s singles title. But nine-time champion Novak Djokovic is hot on his heels and will hope to level with Nadal on 22 major crowns. The Serb is preparing for his first competitive appearance at Melbourne Park since winning the title in 2021. While world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz will miss an injury to his right leg, Daniil Medvedev must continue the first Grand Slam of the year with unfinished business after being sent back in each of the past two finals. Casper Ruud is slated to be the No. 2 as he pursues his third finals in four majors, with two-time semifinalist Stefanos Tsitsipas just behind him as the No. 3. Nadal, Ruud, Tsitsipas and Djokovic all have a chance to leave Melbourne atop the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. Here’s everything you need to know about the Australian Open: when is the draw, what’s the schedule, where to watch, who won, how to buy tickets and more. Established: 1905 Tournament dates: January 16-29, 2023 Tournament Director: Craig Tiley Drawing Ceremony: Thursday, January 12 – Time to be determined Scheme

* Qualifying: Monday, January 9 – Thursday, January 12

*Main Draw: Daily game starts at 11:00am starting Monday, January 16th

* Final doubles: Saturday 28 January

* Singles final: Sunday, January 29 at 7:30 p.m How to watch

Broadcasters Event location: Melbourne park Prize money: 34,848,000 Australian dollars You May Also Like: Australian Open prize money hits record high 2023 Australian Open Singles prize money (men and women) Round Prize money Champion $2,975,000 Finalist $1,625,000 Semifinalist $925,000 Quarterfinalist $555,250 R16 $338,250 R32 $227,925 R64 $158,850 R128 $106,250 Australian Open 2023 Doubles prize money (men and women per team) Round Prize money Champion $695,000 Finalist $370,000 Semifinalist $210,000 Quarterfinalist $116,500 R16 $67,250 R32 $46,500 R128 $30,975 Tickets for sale: Buy now See who’s playing, past champions, seeds Honor roll (open era)

Most titles, singles: Novak Djokovic (9)

Most titles, doubles: Bob Bryan & Mike Bryan (6)

Oldest champion: Ken Rosewall, 37, in 1972

Youngest champion: Mats Wilander, 19, in 1983

Lowest ranked champion: No. 212 Mark Edmondson in 1976

Most Match Wins: Roger Federer (102) Final 2022

Singles: [5] Rafael Nadal (ESP) b [2] Daniel Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 Read & Watch

Doubles: Thanasi Kokkinakis / Nick Kyrgios d Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell 7-5, 6-4 read more Social

