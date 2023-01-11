Sports
Australian Open Primer: Draw Time, Prize Money and More | ATP tour
Defending champion Rafael Nadal returns to the Australian Open as the top seed as he bids for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam men’s singles title. But nine-time champion Novak Djokovic is hot on his heels and will hope to level with Nadal on 22 major crowns. The Serb is preparing for his first competitive appearance at Melbourne Park since winning the title in 2021.
While world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz will miss an injury to his right leg, Daniil Medvedev must continue the first Grand Slam of the year with unfinished business after being sent back in each of the past two finals. Casper Ruud is slated to be the No. 2 as he pursues his third finals in four majors, with two-time semifinalist Stefanos Tsitsipas just behind him as the No. 3.
Nadal, Ruud, Tsitsipas and Djokovic all have a chance to leave Melbourne atop the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Australian Open: when is the draw, what’s the schedule, where to watch, who won, how to buy tickets and more.
Established: 1905
Tournament dates: January 16-29, 2023
Tournament Director: Craig Tiley
Drawing Ceremony: Thursday, January 12 – Time to be determined
Scheme
* Qualifying: Monday, January 9 – Thursday, January 12
*Main Draw: Daily game starts at 11:00am starting Monday, January 16th
* Final doubles: Saturday 28 January
* Singles final: Sunday, January 29 at 7:30 p.m
How to watch
Broadcasters
Event location: Melbourne park
Prize money: 34,848,000 Australian dollars
2023 Australian Open Singles prize money (men and women)
|Round
|Prize money
|Champion
|$2,975,000
|Finalist
|$1,625,000
|Semifinalist
|$925,000
|Quarterfinalist
|$555,250
|R16
|$338,250
|R32
|$227,925
|R64
|$158,850
|R128
|$106,250
Australian Open 2023 Doubles prize money (men and women per team)
|Round
|Prize money
|Champion
|$695,000
|Finalist
|$370,000
|Semifinalist
|$210,000
|Quarterfinalist
|$116,500
|R16
|$67,250
|R32
|$46,500
|R128
|$30,975
See who’s playing, past champions, seeds
Honor roll (open era)
Most titles, singles: Novak Djokovic (9)
Most titles, doubles: Bob Bryan & Mike Bryan (6)
Oldest champion: Ken Rosewall, 37, in 1972
Youngest champion: Mats Wilander, 19, in 1983
Lowest ranked champion: No. 212 Mark Edmondson in 1976
Most Match Wins: Roger Federer (102)
Final 2022
Singles: [5] Rafael Nadal (ESP) b [2] Daniel Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 Read & Watch
Doubles: Thanasi Kokkinakis / Nick Kyrgios d Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell 7-5, 6-4 read more
Social
Hashtag: #AusOpen
Facebook: @AustralianOpen
Twitter: @AustralianOpen
Instagram: @australianopen
|
Sources
