



MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic and number two in the women’s world Our Jabour were appointed to the controversial Professional’s first executive committee on Wednesday Tennis Players Association (PTPA).

Serbian Djokovic, the former men’s number one, was instrumental in founding the PTPA after stepping down as president of the ATP Player Council in 2020 to launch the breakaway organization.

The ATP runs men’s tennis. The PTPA is independent of the ATP and its female equivalent, the WTA and says he wants to give players a bigger voice in the sport.

Six other players were also named to the executive committee or leadership body: Paula Badosa, Hubert Hurkacz, John Isner, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Vasek Pospisil and Zheng Saisai.

The commission is “centred on advancing player rights, growing and improving the tennis business,” the PTPA said in a statement from Melbourne ahead of next week’s Australian Open.

Djokovic said in Adelaide last week: “When it comes to PTPA, a players’ organization that is 100 percent committed to players, we don’t have anything like it in tennis.”

The 35-year-old, one of the most successful men’s players of all time, admitted that “we weren’t accepted and embraced by Grand Slams, ATP or WTA, so that makes it difficult for us”.

“But this association must live,” he said.

“It has to be there, because players are unfortunately not 100 percent represented in the tennis world.”

