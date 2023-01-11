Ireland kicks off 2023 with Zimbabwean Challenge

From January 12, the touring side faces a rigorous test in Harare consisting of three T20s and three ODIs, with the latter looking incredibly important. Both sides are likely to face the qualifier for the 50 over World Cup later this year as they failed to achieve a top eight finish at the end of the ODI Super League.

Things are certainly looking brighter for Ireland than at this time last year. There was a 1–1 draw on their US tour (giving the home side their biggest ever result). Not to mention the Florida Christmas tour almost fell apart due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the tour camp.

They were desperate for good news after being unceremoniously dumped from the T20 World Cup by Namibia in Sharjah – leading to head coach Graham Ford prematurely terminating his contract and veteran Kevin O’Brien being dropped from the US tour.

Good news finally came in the form of a historic 2-1 ODI series victory against the West Indies at Sabina Park (where else?), securing some crucial Super League points.

It was accomplished with Paul Stirling as replacement captain, backroom coach William Porterfield playing in the side due to persistent infection, all under the watchful eye of interim coach David Ripley. Skipper Andrew Balbirnie should watch from covid isolation in the team hotel.

Ireland then enjoyed a promising home season with thrilling matches against India and New Zealand and a 3–2 T20 series victory against Afghanistan. But the highlight of 2022 was certainly Ireland’s rain-affected win against England in Melbourne at the final edition of the T20 World Cup.

Their remarkable run at the tournament was marked by very clear plans and a much more aggressive approach led by new head coach Heinrich Malan. But it wouldn’t have mattered if Dockrell and Campher couldn’t save a game in a must-win game against Scotland. A sliding door moment.

Now Ireland must measure up to a promising Zimbabwean side who have also enjoyed a good T20 World Cup campaign. But the cricket will be most noticeable for the names that are missing from both sides as well as the names that are present.

Stirling, Little and Tucker will miss the 20 over matches due to commitments in the SAT20 and ILT20 competitions, but will be available for the ODIs. Seasoned professional Sikandar Raza, meanwhile, will be missing for the home team.

This is all part of the rapidly changing world cricket landscape with a possible tug-of-war between countries and team franchises that can sign players with higher amounts for large parts of the year.

But both Zimbabwe and Ireland will know the value of having their players in and around the best talent in the world, where they can exchange ideas and most likely improve.

The most interesting addition to the squad is certainly Zimbabwean-born former England batsman Gary Ballance, who has only recently signed a two-year contract with Cricket Zimbabwe. How will he integrate with a close-knit squad that is performing very competitively under head coach Dave Houghton.

The focus will be firmly on the ODIs with the prospect of qualifiers that will be heartbreaking for those that do not take place.

Ireland will be confident in their series win in the Caribbean with ball and bat star Andy McBrine. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, gave a glimpse of their ODI capabilities when they beat Australia in Townsville last September with leg spinner Ryan Burl marking himself with five wickets.

All these factors make for a spectacular game and could show what it would be like if these sides played cricket more often. And maybe even in the longer form if the schedule allows.

fixtures:

January 12 – 1 T20

January 14 – 2nd T20

January 15 – 3 T20

January 18 – 1st ODI

January 21 – 2nd ODI

January 23 – 3rd ODI

