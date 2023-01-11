Men’s tennis drops to No. 20 Duke





HONOLULU–The University of Hawai’i men’s tennis team (0-2) fell to 20th-ranked Duke (1-0), 7-0 at the UH Tennis Complex Tuesday morning. The Blue Devils captured the double to start the game, with Niroop Vallabhaneni and Faris Khan defeating UH’s No. 3 duo of Luke Labrunie and Andy Hernandez , 6-1. No. 49 Michael Heller and Andrew Zhang followed with a 6-2 victory over Hawai’i’s Andrew Ilagan and Charles Collins on track no. 1. Duke won the singles, but Hawaiʻi continued to fight back. On the No. 1 lane, Ilagan pushed Garrett Johns into 4th in the second set, falling by just a break, 6-2, 7-5. UHs No. 4 Guillaume Tattevin was knocked out in a tiebreak in the second set, dropping his match against Vallahaneni 6-2, 7-6 (3), while number 5 field Hawai’i’s Hernandez fell in a hard-fought first set via a tie-breaker as Duke’s Jake Krug pulled away in the second set to seal the sweep, 7-6 (9), 6-2. The Rainbow Warriors have 10 days before they begin their first road trip of the season, where they face UCLA on Friday, January 20, followed by a four-game series in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 27 – 29, where they fight against UNLV, UC Riverside (in a non-conference game), Weber State and former WAC rival, New Mexico State. #20 Duke 7, Hawaii 0 UH Tennis Complex – Honolulu, Oahu

1/10/2023 Singles competition

1. #4 Defeats Garrett Johns (DU). #41 Andrew Ilagan (UH) 6-2, 7-5

2. #84 Pedro Rodenas (GER) defeats. Axel Labrunie (UH) 6-3, 6-3

3. Connor Krug (DU) defeats. Luke Labrunie (UH) 6-3, 6-0

4. Defeats Niroop Vallabhaneni (DU). Guillaume Tattevin (UH) 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)

5. Jake Krug (DU) defeats. Andy Hernandez (UH) 7-6 (11-9), 6-2

6. Faris Khan (DU) def. Kilian Maitre (UH) 6-1, 6-1 Doubles competition 1. #49 Defeats Michael Heller/Andrew Zhang (DU). Andrew Ilagan / Charles Collins (UH) 6-2

2. Axel Labrunie / Kilian Maitre (UH) vs. Garrett Johns/Redro Rodenas (DU) 4-4, unfinished

3. Defeats Niroop Vallabhaneni/Faris Khan (DU). Luke Labrunie / Andy Hernandez (UH) 6-1 Match Notes: Duke 1-0; National ranking #20

Hawaii 0-2

Order of Finish: Doubles (3.1); Singles (6,3,2,1,4,5)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hawaiiathletics.com/news/2023/1/10/mens-tennis-falls-to-no-20-duke.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos