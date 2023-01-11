Boys’ Hockey: Messsalonskee Survives Against Cony

READFIELD Landon Foster can be forgiven for waking up a little tired and stiff on Wednesday morning.

The junior netminder for the Cony/Hall-Dale/Erskine/Winthrop/Monmouth co-op made a career-high 70 saves to keep undefeated Messsalonskee on a 4-1 margin of victory in a Class B North boys hockey game at Bonnefond on Tuesday night Arena. Fosters’ play was the star of his team’s third straight loss, and it was all anyone was talking about by the end of the night.

He was a great keeper, said Messaloneskee senior Jack Hammond, whose goal in the first period secured a 1-1 tie. It seemed like we were doing everything according to plan, but that was the only stop in our plan. A hot keeper can really ruin your evening.

Reprimanded by head coach Dennis Martin after a lackluster start to the road weekend at Brewer, the Eagles (6-0-0) needed no such push against the Rams. Instead, Martin focused entirely on Foster’s work to prevent Messalonskee from bursting into laughter.

We were moving him, he was phenomenal. That’s all you can say, Martin said of Foster. Our guys were plugging and plugging, trying to move the puck across and it would come and make a sliding save. We did all the little things.

Owen Kirk put the Eagles on the board at 9:13 of the first period, but Ben Platt tied things up for Cony (1-4-0) on a rare Ram odd-man rush at 10:51.

It took Hammond less than half a shift 27 seconds to be exact to keep Messalonskee on top.

He will eventually crack. He’s human, said Hammond, slamming in a third-chance rebound for Foster. I wanted to go out and score right away. I thought it was a really big momentum swinger.

From there it was almost all Foster.

The junior stopped all eight shots he faced on a 1:42 5-on-3 Messalonskee power play to begin the second period.

Foster stopped 21 of 22 power play shots in Messsalonskee. Two of the four goals Foster surrendered were rebounds, including Denny Martin’s man advantage late in the second to make it 3-1 and arguably Foster’s most impressive stop in the game came at 9:10 of the third when he went post-to. pole to stop Kirk’s ride from the bottom of the left circle.

Of course, that’s not counting the stops he made on Martin’s breakaway and Kirk’s net-front drive off the wall, just 45 seconds apart in the first period.

He was absolutely amazing and so lucky to have him, said Cony coach Shawn Johnson. When he’s in that groove and on it, I hardly even pay attention to the shots. I know Landons is coming. How lucky are we?

The final goal with six seconds remaining in the third came when Messalskee center Bryce Crowell initially misplayed his pass attempt over the slot.

If that was halfway through the game, I wouldn’t be cheating (from my post), Foster said. But I thought there was no way he would shoot that puck.

It was about the only doubt Foster allowed himself, admitting that he has never been as physically exhausted after a game as he was on Tuesday.

Honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever experienced so many shots, Foster said. It feels good to have made all those saves, but at the same time it’s hard to see the guys lose. That’s a good team there.

If we start playing like that and pick up some momentum, I think we’ll be fine. I know there are a few games coming up that we can definitely win.

