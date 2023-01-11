Dawes’ second half performance leads Hall to 66-51 victory in Georgetown





Next game: at DePaul 14-01-2023 | 12 o’clock FS1 Jan 14 (Sat) / 12 noon Bee DePaul Washington, DC – 21 of a career-high 24 points for senior Al-Amir Dawes (Newark, NJ) came in the second half and it led the Seton Hall men’s basketball team to win 66-51 in Georgetown on Tuesday night. Dawes shot 7-of-12 from the field, 4-of-6 from three-point range and 3-of-3 from the charity streak after halftime for the Pirates (10-8, 3-4 BIG EAST), who have won three of their last four games in conference play. Graduated student Jamie Harris (North Brunswick, NJ) came in with nine points on three three-point baskets and junior Femi Odukale (Brooklyn, NY) finished plus-15 with a team-best nine rebounds, six points, two steals and two blocks. How it happened In a closely contested first 20 minutes in which the Pirates shot 34 percent from the field and the Hoyas shot 29 percent, Georgetown took a six-point lead, 17–11, with 5:30 to play before halftime as three-point shots began to fall for Seton Hall. Dawes’ first three of the night cut the deficit to three and two treys from Harris were featured in an 11–4 Seton Hall run that gave the Pirates a one-run lead with 2:06 left in the first. With a halftime score of 27-27, Dowes came out of the locker room on fire. Beginning with an offensive set that led to a wide-open three from Dawes through the start of the second half, Dawes would score 18 of the Pirates’ next 21 points in nearly eight minutes of play. It gave The Hall a nine-point lead, 47-38, with 12:53 to play and the Pirates wouldn’t relinquish the lead. The Hoyas would come as close as five points, 47-42, with 10:38 in regulation but senior Tray Jackson (Detroit, Michigan) and junior Dr. Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.) came off the bench and produced all of the Pirates’ runs in a 7-2 run that gave Seton Hall a 54-44 lead, the biggest of the game. The Pirates held Georgetown scoreless for the last two minutes of the game and they converted on their free throw attempts, sealing their first BIG EAST win of the season. Within the numbers Seton Hall shot 38 percent from the field, 37 percent from outside the arc and 90 percent from the line.

The Pirates held Georgetown to 31 percent shooting from the floor and just 16 percent from three (4-of-24).

Seton Hall dished out 13 assists and made eight turnovers.

The Hoyas finished plus-two on the glass, 43-41, and plus-four on the offense boards, 16-12.

The Pirates won in go-ahead points (16-8), quick break points (13-4) and bank points (22-11).

Jackson came off the bench and scored seven points, all in the second half, pulling down four rebounds and recording two blocked.

Junior Cadary Richmond (Brooklyn, NY) topped the stats with eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and four points. News & Notes The win marks the Pirates’ third BIG EAST win and they all come in double digits.

The last time Seton Hall’s first three conference wins came in double digits was in the 2007–08 season.

Seton Hall goes to 10-1 this season when he holds his opponent under 70 points.

The Pirates have won the series four straight against the Hoyas and are now behind the all-time series, 57-60.

The Hall is now 142-22 since 2015-16 when the lead is seven points.

Dawes surpassed his previous career best of 22 points last recorded on New Year’s Eve against St. John’s.

Dawes has now made five treys in a game three times this season, once for his career with six times three times.

Richmond has handed out at least five assists in six of the last seven games.

Davis went over 500 career points with his six-point performance and now has 5-4 career points.

Harris now has 976 career points. Next one Seton Hall then travels to DePaul where the Pirates face the Blue Demons at noon Eastern on Saturday at FS1. Fans can listen to the action on the Seton Hall Basketball Radio Network heard on the SHU Pirates mobile app, the Varsity Network, and SiriusXM.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://shupirates.com/news/2023/1/11/mens-basketball-dawes-second-half-performance-leads-hall-to-66-51-win-at-georgetown.aspx

