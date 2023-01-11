Ramiz Raja says BJP-influenced BCCI is curtailing Pakistani cricket





Former PCB president Ramiz Raja said the prevailing Indian mindset was to curtail the progress of Pakistani cricket and the country’s sport needed to become financially independent. Raja was speaking at an event in the Government College University Lahore.

Unfortunately, what is happening in India is that there is a BJP mentality there. The properties I announced whether it was the PJL or the Pakistan Women’s League were done so that we could have our own money making assets to fund the Pakistan Cricket Board which would take us away from the ICC funding which is crucial right now, Raja said. He then added: Our independence is under threat because most of the ICC’s resources are created in India. If India’s mentality is to marginalize Pakistan, then we will not stay here or there. Raja also said he had spoken to the Australian and England cricket boards and asked them to take up leadership roles at the ICC, where the organization would not succumb to the pressure of money. I have made my position clear on this. If the ACC has nominated us to hold an Asian tournament and if one fine day India says we are not going to Pakistan and the Asia Cup is also taken from here, then all I said is that we have options too. At the event, Raja talked about his conversations with Babar Azam. He remembered telling the captain that losing against India was not an option. He added that this was because the only way to increase the fame of Pakistani cricket was to win silverware. We need to beat India because only then can we be in a stronger position to negotiate and only then can their stories be killed, Raja said. Raja also spoke of his resignation from the Pakistan Cricket Board, saying that the country did not have a process-oriented approach to their cricket and that nothing much would change until the processes were strengthened. He said: “Coming in through the back door by smashing the constitution and putting someone on the cricket board I think this is unfair to everyone. Everything becomes rudderless. What is right or wrong is lost in social media posts and i think this should change.

