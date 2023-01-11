Ice Hockey Mid-Season Ranking: Visitation Girls, St. Johns Boys Lead





Comment on this story Remark Throughout the first half of the season, Georgetown Visitation go undefeated as the team progresses toward its goal of returning to and winning the Mid-Atlantic Girls Hockey League championship this time. The Cubs’ skills were on full display last week when they defeated Archbishop Spalding 9-1. They proved their dominance early on, scoring seven goals in the first period. The puck was largely kept in the Cavaliers zone, but as it made its way to the other side of the ice, the Visitation defense and goaltending were able to fend off all but one effort late in the third period. “I’m lucky to have a deep bench,” said coach Conrad Rehill. It makes a huge difference. With four strong freshmen added to the lineup, the Cubs are showing off a more reliable goal system than in previous years. Instead of just one reliable keeper in junior Annaka Peterson, Visitation has two now freshman Liza Kavanaugh has appeared. Peterson usually starts and is relieved midway through the second period of each game, a tactic that has helped both keepers gain experience. The Cubs face MAGHL rival Stone Ridge on Wednesday. Last year, the teams shared two matchups. Records coming in this week. 1. Visit to Georgetown (3-0-0) Ranked last: 2 The Cubs recently scored seven goals in the first period to beat Archbishop Spalding 9-1. 2. St Johns (3-1-0) LR: 1 The Cadets are led by senior forward Caroline Lokken, who has racked up 15 goals and one assist in just four games. 3. Brickback (2-0-0) LR: 3 After starting the season with back-to-back wins, the Gators will face their biggest test when they play rival Visitation. 1. St Johns (14-4-1) LR: 1 The Cadets top the Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League and Washington Catholic Athletic Conference standings, though not without hiccups. December started with a draw against Spalding and ended with a loss against DeMatha. The winter break was a busy one for the Eagles, who finished second in the annual Purple Puck tournament. The team heads to Chicago this week after a battle with Spalding to participate in a showcase event. The Bears scream after welcoming coach Alex Parker to the program. They open the Interstate Athletic Conference against a much improved Bullis team. The Saxons finished the first half of the season well, coming back from a three-goal deficit and taking advantage of a late goal to beat rival Briar Woods in a rematch of the 2022 Northern Virginia School Hockey League Finals. 5. Georgetown Prep (9-2-0) LR: Not ranked In his first game back from injury, senior Christopher Brophy recorded a hat-trick and added an assist as the Little Hoyas sidelined Bishop O’Connell in their first game after the two-week winter break. 6. West Potomac (4-1-1) LR: 8 With juniors Maddox Sheehan and Will Cahill leading the way, the Wolverines are poised to impress during the next part of the season. 7. Colgan (5-1-0) LR: Not ranked The Sharks finished first in the Capital Scholastic Hockey League South division the first half of the season and look to goaltender Ben Frantz to help them stay there. 8. Battlefield (5-0-0) LR: Not ranked The Bobcats have beaten four of their last five opponents by five or more goals to sit atop the NVSHL Patrick Division. 9. Wolves (7-1-0) LR: Not ranked The five-school co-op from Wilde Lake, Oakland Mills, Hammond, Centennial and Long Reach sit atop the Howard Division of the MSHL with big wins over Glenelg and Reservoir. 10. Glenelg (7-1-0) LR: 9 Glenelg continued his three-game winning streak at home as the Gladiators defeated a gritty River Hill team 5-1 to open the second half of the season. On the bubble: Briar Woods, Broad Run, Bullis, Churchill, DeMatha, Quince Orchard, River Hill, South River, Stone Bridge, Washington-Liberty, Yorktown

