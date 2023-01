Olympic champion Ma Long stunned in WTTC Asia Continental Stage

World No. 2 Ma Long of China swallowed a complete defeat at the hands of Japan’s Maharu Yoshimura in the second round group stage match on the WTTC Asia Continental Stage on Tuesday.

World No. 2 Ma Long of China swallowed a complete defeat at the hands of Japan’s Maharu Yoshimura in the second round group stage match on the WTTC Asia Continental Stage on Tuesday. After sharing the spoils with Yoshimura in the first six sets, Ma slipped 11-3 in the deciding set. The legendary Chinese paddler will compete in position games on Wednesday to fight for a spot in the final of the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC). Despite Ma’s shock defeat, China has secured four men’s and five women’s singles places in the finals of the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC). Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong all had straight-set victories in women’s singles, while fellow Chinese teammate Wang Manyu edged out South Korea’s Choi Hyo-Joo 4-1, Xinhua news agency reported. “I just focused on myself in preparation and hoped to fully exploit my tactics in the match,” said Olympic champion Chen Meng. Wang Manyu admitted that she made many unforced errors in the first set. “My opponent played with aggressiveness. Trailing 3-7 in the second set, I felt tremendous pressure, but I managed to fight back, and then I felt a little bit relieved,” she commented. Other action saw World No. 1 Fan Zhendong defeat India’s Harmeet Desai in straight sets. Wang Chuqin passed Iran’s Noshad Alamiyan 4-1 and Liang Jingkun defeated Ho Kwan Kit of Hong Kong, China 4-2. Wang revealed that before the match he consulted teammate Lin Gaoyuan about his experience playing against Alamiyan, who shocked Lin 4-2 in the first round of the 2022 Table Tennis Asian Cup. “Alamiyan has good service, backhand and defense. You have to fit into his rhythm as quickly as possible, otherwise you will fall behind very quickly,” said Wang. Xiang Peng, the only Chinese player to start from the first round, beat Iran’s Amir Hossein Hodaei 4-1. takes place in Durban, South Africa from 20 to 28 May. -IANS Get more sports news,cricket news,andsoccer updates, sign in opsportsdigest.in. follow us onFacebookorTwitter and subscribe to ourYouTubeChannel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportsdigest.in/table-tennis-olympic-champ-ma-long-stunned-in-wttc-asia-continental-stage/56444/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos