University of Oklahoma Athletics





LAWRENCE, Kan. Oklahoma Men’s Basketball dropped its Tuesday night game against No. 2/2 Kansas 79-75 at Allen Fieldhouse. Oklahoma Men’s Basketball dropped its Tuesday night game against No. 2/2 Kansas 79-75 at Allen Fieldhouse. Grant Sherfield led the Sooners (10-6, 1-3 Big 12) with 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Sherfield finished 6 of 6 from the line and added four rebounds. Sam Godwin tied his season high in points (12) and wrestled seven boards. Tanner Groves recorded his third double-double of the season for 10 points and 10 rebounds. Milos Uzan added 11 points and five rebounds. The Sooners went into halftime trailing by two on a buzzer from Sherfield to end the half at 36–34. Kansas (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) raced to its biggest lead of the night in the first four minutes of the second half, holding onto the 47-40 lead after four free throws. Jalen hill and C. J. Noland responded quickly for the Sooners, making back-to-back baskets to cut the lead to three. Kansas’ KJ Adams again found himself at the free throw line and made 1 of 2 free throws to put the Jayhawks back to fourth. Within a minute, Oklahoma took the lead on four free throws made and a Noland driving layup that went into the scorebook on a goaltending call. The Sooners had a 50-48 lead and held their lead for the next 13 minutes. Groves found the bottom of the net with 5:19 left to give the Sooners a 10-point lead and their biggest lead of the game. Adams dunked on KU’s next possession to start a seven-run run that was stopped by a Noland fastbreak layup. The Jayhawks put on another offensive spurt and captured the lead after three consecutive baskets. KU ended the scoring series with nine unanswered runs. Four down with 13 seconds left, Groves buried a pair of free throws to cut the KU lead to a single possession. KU’s Dajuan Harris responded with two free throws and OU’s final shot attempt missed the mark. The Sooners held the Jayhawks in the second half at 12:52 with no field goal. KU scored 18 points during the cold stretch. NEXT ONE Oklahoma will host West Virginia on Saturday, January 14 at 11 a.m

