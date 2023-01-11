Australian squad released for India tour, winners and losers are Todd Murphy, Marcus Harris, Michael Neser

Australia has confirmed its test team for its upcoming tour of India.

Since 18 players were named prior to the four Tests, there were plenty of winners. But a string of stars may consider themselves unlucky after missing a selection.

foxsports.com.au analyzes the big winners and losers after the Aussie Test team for the February-March tour was revealed.

Cummins supports Agar ahead of India tour

WINNERS

Todd Murphy

The big winner and the big bolter. Well, a go-getter in the sense that he’s only been on the domestic scene for a few years, but many pundits thought he had a good chance of earning a spot in the squad.

Murphy, 22, is one of four spinners included in the squad, giving Australia plenty of selection flexibility for the dry wicket matches that traditionally favor the slow bowlers.

The right-arm off-spinner has only seven first-class games to his credit. But hes impressed at the domestic level over the past three summers and emerged as a true test contender in recent months.

Murphy took 3-27 for the PM’s XI against the West Indies before claiming seven wickets in a Sheffield Shield clash against New South Wales. Four of those seven scalps came in the Blues’ second innings as a thrifty Murphy bowled Victoria to victory.

The fact that he has taken one wicket in all four BBL matches he has played for the Sydney Sixers this summer while averaging just six runs per over has only strengthened his case.

Todd Murphy plays for the Prime Ministers XI. Photo: Matt King

News Corp reported on Tuesday evening that Murphy was now viewed by Australian selectors as the second best spinner in Australia. But releasing him for the first time against India’s batters in Indian conditions would be an almighty risk, hence former Aussie paceman Michael Kasprowicz’s warning to selectors to give Murphy a debut next month.

But at least for Murphy’s sake, he’s clearly on the cusp of the big time.

Todd Murphy has made rapid progress after impressing in domestic cricket and most recently with Australia A, said chairman of selectors George Bailey. With those performances, Todd has emerged as a strong spin option.

Selection in this squad also offers another chance to spend time alongside Nathan Lyon and assistant coach Daniel Vettori in India, which will prove invaluable to his development.

Mitchell Swepson

The Queenslander would certainly have felt some relief after being told he had a spot on the plane bound for India, as many believed he may have fallen out of favor with selectors.

After spending years in the margins behind Nathan Lyon, Swepson got a chance at Test level last year, playing two matches in Pakistan and then two in Sri Lanka for a total of 10 wickets at 45.8.

But he has struggled this Australian summer, claiming 12 wickets at 39.7 from five Shield matches and four wickets at 51.3 from four Marsh Cup matches. He also barely fired a shot for the Heat in the BBL, taking just one wicket from eight matches and conceding 9.1 runs per over.

But Swepsons being placed in the squad for the India series suggests selectors still believe he is not only the best long-form leg spinner in the country, but that he can also make an impact at the international level.

Swepson & Lance Morris play in India?

Lance Morris

Not a shock winner, but Morris’s selection would give him plenty of confidence.

The WA fast bowler has been part of the Australian set-up all summer, but is mainly seen externally as an option to replace one of the first-choice quicks if one of them is injured. And that all but came to fruition last week, with Morris nearly earning a debut for the third Test against South Africa at the SCG, only for selectors to pick two spinners and a specialist batsman at number 6.

But Morris is India-bound and it’s an outright test selection, rather than being an injury fill-in.

The Wild Thing was the best bowler of the Sheffield Shield so far this summer, claiming 27 wickets at 18.4. Most impressive about his performance was his consistency, taking at least three wickets in six of his nine innings and at least one scalp in all nine innings.

Indian wickets tend not to carry the same juice for pace bowlers compared to Australian and England fields. But Morris’s greatest asset at the moment is his sheer pace and his ability to top 150km/h could cause some headaches for India’s top class should he get the chance next month.

Peter Handscomb and Matt Renshaw

When Renshaw was recalled to the Aussie squad last week and Handscomb to the extended squad as a concussion for the third Test against the Proteas, it was a sign that both players were in the frame for the India-bound side.

Both players were regular members of the Australian Test team in 2016 and 2017, with the duo scoring hundreds against Pakistan to announce themselves on the international stage. Patchy form for both Handscomb and Renshaw followed, leading to their departure from the team.

But the pair have been among the most impressive in the Sheffield Shield so far this summer. Handscomb is clearly the leading run scorer, with 571 runs including an unbeaten 281 against Western Australia in mid-October at 81.57. The only other batsman to record a Shield double ton so far this season is Renshaw, whose 51.7 average from his five games.

Handscomb and Renshaw are not only in form, they are seen as solid spin players, which will be crucial for the Aussies on the Indian wickets.

Whether Handscomb or Renshaw can immediately force their way into the starting eleven from them after Australia’s impressive performances with the bat against the West Indies and South Africa remains doubtful. But if one of them does, they’ll re-enter the test arena in decent shape.

Handscomb will also be the back-up wicket-keeper in case anything happens to Alex Carey. Though there is some doubt about his own fitness after hurting his hip in a seemingly harmless knock while batting in club cricket on Tuesday night.

Peter Handscomb earns his place back in the squad, Bailey said. His domestic form has been strong lately and Pete has proven he can deliver at Test level.

His experience against subcontinent spin is valuable and he is also an exceptionally good close-to-the-wicket catcher.

Khawaja sees first test match in India

LOSERS

Mark Harris

From playing in last year’s home Ashes summer and being part of the extended squad for all five home tests this summer, to being left out of the tour crowd altogether.

Harris is snubbed.

The left-handed opener toured with the Aussies on their two recent Test series before being released back to the BBL midway through the SCG Test.

Given Usman Khawaja’s epic 2022 calendar year and his brilliant start to 2023, as well as David Warner’s recent return, Harris’s chances of opening the batting for Australia have become slim.

But perhaps Matt Renshaw Harris’s new-found versatility has come at a cost. Renshaw has opened for Australia in the past, but the selectors were willing to play him at No. 6 for the recent Sydney Test something they were less likely to do with Harris.

And the fact that Handscomb can bring the gloves for Australia if needed would have helped his case earn selection over Harris.

Harris hit 73 against the West Indies for the PM’s XI in late November, but has barely played since after his spell with the Aussie Test squad. The 30-year-old already has 14 Tests to his name but has yet to score a century and averaged just 25.3.

Michael Neser

The Queenslander is proof of how competitive it is to secure a spot on the Aussie test team as soon as possible right now.

Neser couldn’t have been more impressive this summer so far, performing well at every level he played in every format. He has taken 24 wickets at 14.5 in the Sheffield Shield, 11 wickets at 15.1 in the Marsh Cup and 10 wickets including a hat-trick at 18.1 in the BBL.

And when he suffered a crack at Test level against the West Indies last month, he snagged five wickets for the Adelaide match.

Still, there’s no room in the plane for the right arm, with Scott Boland and Lance Morris picking the lightning fast bowlers for him.

Stiff.

Smith wary of Jadeja and Axar

Adam Zampa and Matt Kuhnemann

Four spinners were chosen to tour India, but not these two.

While Zampa has become Australia’s first-choice spinner in the white-ball formats, momentum around his red-ball potential had been building in recent months after he revealed to Fox Cricket that his dream was still to play Test Cricket to play. He was then picked for his first Shield match since 2019, winning three times 3-57 against Victoria as he hoped to claim a test call-up for the India tour.

But selectors overlooked the leggie, even though he feels his game has evolved enough in recent years. Mitch Swepson was the leg spinner picked for him.

Kuhnemann has been close to the Australian set-up in recent times, leading to him playing four ODIs against Sri Lanka in June last year. And his top-notch bowling average, economy rate and strike rate are all better than Ashton Agar’s.

Still, Agar, who played against the Proteas at the SCG last week, got the lead over the Queenslander.

Cameron Bancroft

The WA opener missed selection, despite continuing to promote his cause in all three formats this summer.

Bancroft has conjured 483 runs, including three centuries in the league, in the Sheffield Shield, as well as averaging 51.7 in the Marsh Cup and 62.0 in the Big Bash.

He got quite a run in the Test side as an opener in 2017 and 2018 before the ball-tampering saga before earning a recall for two Tests in the 2019 Ashes, bringing four scores of 16 or less.

But Bancroft is building momentum this summer. Don’t be surprised to see him enter the mix with the Ashes later this year.

'I had to learn to walk again'

Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh

It’s almost as easy as saying that if both all-rounders were fit and healthy right now, they’d be on a plane to India in a few weeks.

Instead, they will watch from a distance.

Maxwell revealed on Fox Cricket on Tuesday night that he had focused on the tour of India, where he scored his maiden Test century in 2017 as his best chance to return to Australia’s red-ball line-up. Instead, he still has no set return date from the horrific broken leg injury he suffered last November.

Marsh, who has played 32 Tests, remains sidelined after undergoing surgery on a long-term ankle injury late last year.