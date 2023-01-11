Fantasy football superflex rankings 2023: QBs, RBs, WRs, TEs

Welcome to the off-season fantasy football and our early superflex rankings for the 2023 NFL season. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so this ranking explains that. It may seem odd to see the lowest ranked fantasy passers ahead of the typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Anyway, enjoy it while you do your homework leading up to next season!

1. Patrick Mahomes, Leaders (QB1): Coming off his first season as the leader of all QBs in fantasy scoring since 2018, but he is also the safest pick.

2. Josh Allen, Bills (QB2): A bit more advantage with Allen, as he runs for more yards and scores, and mostly safe too.

3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB3): He led the league in averaging 25.2 PPR points per game. If you want to take him number 1, go for it.

4. Joe Burrow, Bengal (QB4): Maybe one level below the Big Three QBs, but he is also ahead of the next level, with 21.9 points per game.

5. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB1): Scored 38 touchdowns the past two seasons. There’s no one like him.

6. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (WR1): Led league in receptions and receiving yards. Gets the nod as the first WR here off the board.

7. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR2): Don’t expect stats for 2021, but he can still dominate and should be back to full health after ankle surgery.

8. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR3)

9. Ja’Marr Chase, Bengal (WR4)

10. Justin Fields, Bears (QB5): Finished seventh in NFL in rushing yards. Give this guy some wide receivers too!

11. Justin Herbert, Chargers (QB6)

12. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB7): Dynamic, at times, and it’s fair to worry that he’s only played 12 games each over the past two seasons.



13. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (RB2): Credits where it’s due: He played in all 17 games and played great.

14. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB3)

15. Davante Adams, Raiders (WR5): Great player, but who will be his quarterback? It can matter.

16. Stefon Diggs, Bills (WR6)

17. Travis Kelce, chefs (TE1): Was surpassed by only seven non-QBs in fantasy points. Yes, he’s so much better than any other TE.

18. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (QB8): Finished as the No. 7 QB last season. He is better than many realize, and keeps getting better.

19. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB9):

20. Jonathan Taylor, Foals (RB4): The most recent No. 1 pick can certainly return to that high level, with health and passable QB play.

21. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB5)

22. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB6): It wasn’t a season in the 2,000 meters, but still very good, and he caught a career-best 33 passes.

23. AJ Brown, Eagles (WR7)

24. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR8)

25. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (QB10): May see value drop more if unable to play in September after major knee surgery.

26. Kirk Neven, Vikings (QB11)

27. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB12)

28. Tom Brady, Buccaneers (QB13): As bad as most think he was, he finished as the No. 12 QB. Are you going to bet against him again?

29. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (QB14)

30. Deshaun Watson, Browns (QB15)

31. Joe Mixon, Bengal (RB7): Missed three games and still finished as the No. 10 RB. This attack is really very good.

32. Nick Chubb, Browns (RB8): That makes four consecutive top-10 finishes at RB, even though he doesn’t catch many passes.

33. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB9): Eighth among RBs in PPR points, despite being 23rd in rushing attempts. Yes, he’s that good.

34. Dalvin Cook, Vikings (RB10)

35. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (RB11)

36. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB12): The breakaway season we expected, even though he caught no more than three passes in a game.

37. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR9)

38. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (WR10): Statistics certainly came back to Earth, and it’s fair to question its durability as well.

39. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR11)

40. DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals (WR12)

41. Jared Goff, Lions (QB16): The other one won the Super Bowl, but which QB do you want this fall? A case can be made anyway.

42. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB17): Cannot expect his 2021 stats again, but can expect health and fantasy relevance.

43. Geno Smith, Seahawks (QB18): No. 5 QB from last season is discounted, but how much is fair?

44. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (RB13)

45. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB14): Averages 5.3 meters per rush, but needs more touches. Oh, and who’s the QB here?

46. Najee Harris, Steelers (RB15): Foot injury compromised him, mainly in the passing game, but don’t forget how much volume he had as a rookie.

47. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB16)

48. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR13)

49. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR14): Hard to beat Tampa Bay’s WR combo, if the team can fix the offensive line.

50. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR15)

51. Tee Higgins, Bengal (WR16)

52. Keenan Allen, loaders (WR17)

53. Derek Carr, Raiders (QB19): Well, it seems likely that he will be swinging passes for another franchise. Maybe he’s moving up.

54. Russell Wilson, Broncos (QB20): Well, it seems unlikely that he will leave Denver so soon, or that he will play so badly again.

55. Kenny Pickett, Steelers (QB21)

56. Trey Lance, 49ers (QB22): It would be nice to see him perform in full health in this offense as the statistical advantage is great.

57. Daniel Jones, Giants (QB23)

58. Desmond Knight, Falcons (QB24): Will be judged harshly for disappointing play as a rookie, but there is also an advantage.

59. Breece Hall, Jets (RB17): And now the young running backs are coming back from injuries. Don’t be afraid to invest.

60. Javonte Williams, Broncos (RB18)

61. Dameon Pierce, Texans (RB19)

62. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR18): If a “bad” season is 90 catches, 1,000 yards, and 6 TDs, we’ll take it.

63. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR19)

64. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR20): Several rookie WRs should be even better as a sophomore, though could use better QB play.

65. Chris Olave, Saints (WR21)

66. Mark Andrews, Ravens (TE2): Uneven season for the pre-season No. 2 TE, but let’s not forget his fantastic 2021 campaign.

67. James Conner, Cardinals (RB20): Played well in the second half of the season and was able to return to RB1 status with many touchdowns.

68. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (RB21): Not the team’s best option, but 12 touchdowns in 15 games should be taken seriously.

69. Zach Wilson, Jets (QB25)

70. Jordan Love, Packers (QB26): Fantasy managers may or may not love him, but it’s about time we found out if he can play.

71. Brock Purdy, 49ers (QB27): He certainly looked like he could play, but 49ers have more than one option.

72. D’Andre Swift, Lions (RB22): If Lions promises us he’ll hit big, we’ll go all in. But they probably won’t.

73. Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (RB23)

74. Miles Sanders, Eagles (RB24): Not the only guy on this list who’s on his way to free agency, and where he ends up matters.

75. David Montgomery, Bears (RB25)

76. Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers (RB26): Injured for most of the season and barely too old to at least resume RB2 status.

77. Amari Cooper, Browns (WR22)

78. Mike Williams, loaders (WR23)

79. Christian Kirk, Jaguars (WR24): Yes, wide receiver is rather deep in fantasy, and many of the options are statistically similar.

80. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR25)

81. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (WR26)

82. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos (WR27)

83. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR28)

84. Mac Jones, Patriots (QB28): Not a good season, but even the QBs we ignore offer value in superflex formats.

85. Ryan Tannehill, Titans (QB29)

86. Sam Darnold, Panthers (QB30)

87. Jamaal Williams, Lions (RB27): Going from 3 TDs to 17 is quite a trick, and probably won’t continue. Invest accordingly.

88. Cam Akers, rams (RB28): Most would rather remember his final weeks than when he was considered a failure, and for good reason.

89. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (RB29)

90. DJ Moore, Panthers (WR29)

91. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Leaders (WR30): Top Mahomes WR will be an obvious candidate to score more touchdowns in the future.

92. Diontae Johnson, Steelers (WR31): Here also. Johnson even scored the same number of TDs as you this season! Hard to believe!

93. George Pickens, Steelers (WR32)

94. Drake London, Falcons (WR33)

95. Christian Watson, packers (WR34)

96. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (RB30)

97. AJ Dillon, packers (RB31)

98. Devin Singletary, Accounts (RB32)

99. TJ Hockenson, Vikings (TE3)

100. George Kittle, 49ers (TE4)