Tennis Sofia Kenin makes quarters in Hobart





HOBART, Australia – One-time Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin has stated she feels like herself on court again after struggles with form and injury sent her rankings into a nosedive. The 24-year-old advanced to the quarter-finals of the Hobart International on Wednesday, sweeping past Belgian qualifier Maryna Zanevska 6-2 6-3. Kenin, who reached a career-best No. 4 a few months after her success at Melbourne Park in 2020, is currently ranked No. 280 in the world. At the end of 2021, she was in the top 15, but her ranking plummeted last year due to injuries and a lack of confidence. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Kenin, who won the Hobart Tournament in 2019, defeated world No. 85 Lin Zhu in the first round and will face fifth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina for a spot in the semifinals. She was too strong for Zanevska, who took an upset victory over second seed Elise Mertens, despite a late stoppage of service in the match. “I played better (than against Zhu). At the end there were some nerves, with the conditions and she upped her game,” said Kenin. “All in all I played the way I wanted to play and I’m happy with the win.” Kenin said she started to feel like her game was going back to where it was a few years ago. “I definitely feel that way. Super happy,” she said. “(I) definitely feel like I’m myself on the court and playing well with confidence. Super proud.” The draw in Hobart has opened up a bit following the unexpected first-round exit of Mertens, third seed Alize Cornet and fourth seed Sloane Stephens. Italian youngster Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who defeated Cornet, also reached the quarter-finals with a 6-2 6-1 victory over compatriot Jasmine Paolini.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/tennis/story/_/id/35423510/tennis-sofia-kenin-makes-quarters-hobart The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos