New York man sets world record for eating in most Michelin-starred restaurants in one day

“The planning was more than half the challenge, just getting restaurants to agree and then finding a logical route that worked,” he told CNN in a phone interview Tuesday.

The idea, officially recognized by Guinness World Records (GWR) last month, came to him during the pandemic, as he left town.

After temporarily returning in 2021, Finkelstein compiled a list of top restaurants where he planned to eat. He also joined an online nutrition group, where he first learned about the challenge.

With two other world records to his name – both related to table tennis, a sport he used to participate in – his interest was immediately piqued.

“I loved the idea,” he told GWR. “It combined my love of eating interesting foods, working on a checklist, and working on something.”

Completion of the challenge

Finkelstein initially contacted more than 80 restaurants, but only heard back from 10. Unfortunately, four of them lost their star when the Michelin Guide announced its picks for 2022 – just 20 days before its official attempt.

He frantically contacted other restaurants and luckily managed to secure enough reservations for his official attempt on Oct. 26.

The day started with a $36 grilled avocado salad at Le Pavillon in Midtown. That was followed by caviar, blini and crème fraîche for US$25 at Caviar Russe.

Other highlights included grilled scallops dressed with grapefruit and chrysanthemum at Tuome; a $15 bowl of blueberries at Aquavit; a US$24 steak tartare at Oiji Mi; and oysters for US$26 at The Modern.

His last bite was in Noda, where he tasted a uni (sea urchin) and caviar-covered chawanmushi.

The total bill came to US$494, not including tax and tips. The Michelin-starred binge totaled about 5,000 calories, Finkelstein estimated, and was completed in 11 hours.

He told CNN that his nickname growing up was “the finisher” because of his ability to polish everyone’s meals. But this was a different competition, he said.

“I got really full,” he told CNN. “Certainly at the two-thirds mark, I started to get a little nervous about my appetite. The next day I hardly ate anything,” he laughed.

Other record achievements

Finkelstein’s previous records are for longest table tennis serve (5 feet) and largest table tennis ball mosaic, along with two friends.

He told CNN that in 2019 he was part of a failed attempt to break the record for most people performing a Dragon Ball Kamehameha – a move inspired by the popular anime series.

He added that in 2021 he became the first person to visit every Citi Bike station in New York.

“I tried other things that weren’t official world records,” said Finkelstein. “When Pokemon Go was all the rage, I took a trip around the world hoping to become the first person to catch the regionally released Pokemons. Unfortunately, someone else beat me to it by two weeks.”

Finkelstein hopes to try his next record with his girlfriend, but is tight-lipped about the concept.

“As a kid, my parents would give me this book every year with the top 10 of everything and I was totally absorbed in it,” he told CNN. “But it wasn’t until I was in my late twenties that I tried to set records.

“I enjoyed things involving jokes in college, so I thought what could I do as an adult version to stay a kid.”

CNN