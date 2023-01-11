Men’s basketball drills 16 threes to topple RIT, 97-72





Next game: St. Lawrence University 13-01-2023 | 7:30 PM January 13 (Fri) / 7:30 PM St. Lawrence University History ROCHESTER, NY The Ithaca College men’s basketball team increased its winning streak to four consecutive games on Tuesday night, January 10, as IC went on the road to defeat RIT, 97-72, at Clark Gymnasium. The Bombers are now 8-4 on the season and 4-1 in the Liberty League. IC got off to a hot start, connecting on the first three shots of the game (all 3-pointers), to take an early 9-4 lead. Luke Radovich made two of them while Liam Spellman sank the other three-ball. That ended up being the theme of the night for the Bombers, as they finished the game with 16 3-pointers made on 30 attempts (53.3%), leading the Tigers by plus-12 from outside the arc. IC went 10-for-16 in the first half to finish the first 20 minutes with 51 points and made six more in the second half to cap off a season-high burst of 97 points. The Bombers also scored 21 points on turnovers and got 42 points off their bench. Thirteen of the 14 players who played on Tuesday-evening scored at least one run. Radovich led the way with 17 points with seven rebounds while going 6-for-11 overall and 5-for-8 from range. Logan Wendell 12 points added while George Sikoryak III and Skyler Anders each contributed 11 points. Sikoryak also dished out six assists. Triston Wennersten also reached double figures with 10 points and six rebounds in just 13 minutes of action. Zach Warech went 3-for-4 from 3-point range to finish his night with nine runs, while Spellman and Andrew Skilled chipped in six points each. Noah Downing , Jack Stern and Gavin Schauder all scored four runs. Cole Wisink and Bryce Bleibtrey good for the last three points for IC. After the Bombers’ high-speed barrage, RIT fought back to tie the game at 9-9 at 5:24 PM and then took the lead, 11-10, just 30 seconds later. After a three from Warech on the next possession made it a 13-11 score, the Bombers never relinquished the lead for the rest of the game. RIT would tie things back at 15-15, but Sinon hit a transitional 3-pointer to kick off a 12-2 run over the next 1:06 and clinch the game’s first double-digit lead set at 27-17. The Tigers would pull back to within five points, 29-24, at 7:24, but the Bombers would outscore RIT for the rest of the half, 22-13 to take a 14-point lead going into the break, 51-37. It was a similar start to the second half for Ithaca, as Wendell and Radovich scored three-pointers over the opening 1:21 and increased IC’s advantage to 22 points at 59-37. That lead grew to 27 points at 4:56 on a Sikoryak 3-pointer for the Bombers’ biggest difference of the night until Wennersten scored on a layup with 3:45 left to make it a 30-point ball game at 94-64. The Bombers are at home this weekend against St. Lawrence and Clarkson. Friday’s game vs. St. Lawrence starts at 7:30 PM, while Clarkson tips at 4:00 PM

