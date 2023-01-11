USA Cricket appoints three independent directors ahead of postponed 2021 elections

have USA Cricket appointed three new independent directorsas recommended by their Nominating and Governance Committee.

USA Cricket now has a leadership structure and reputable board that we believe positions the organization well to drive the growth of cricket in the USA. A competent USA Cricket administration is key to the success of USA Cricket and to the consequent growth of the game in this country, Interim Chairman Atul Rai said in the announcement.

I am confident that the global game will benefit from their expertise and incredibly impressive background. This is a tremendously talented board and I look forward to working with them as Cricket can reach its potential here in the United States.

Former West Indian all-rounder and veteran of 11 Tests, Patricia Whittaker, who did not serve on the USA Women’s National Selection Committee until 2021, will serve a three-year term. Patricia’s long service to USA Cricket predates the formation of the NGB in 2018.

David Haubert, District One Supervisor for Alameda County, California, will serve a two-year term. Haubert was once the mayor of Dublin, California, a city that is currently part of his district. Last fall, Dublin opened a new public youth cricket ground at Fallon Sports Park.

Pintoo Shah, CFO and SVP and NBCUniversal Media, LLC, serve a one-year term.

Independent directors have been at the center of controversy in recent years. Srini Salver and Vinu Pisike filed a lawsuit against several board members in 2021 when the board of directors voted to keep Paraag Marathe as independent director and chairman, arguing that the vote deprived a possible new board composition of the opportunity to vote on the position , as provided for in the Constitution. The 2020 elections were then several months late.

The legitimacy of Paraag’s position as chairman was a hot topic for challengers ahead of the 2020 board elections, which were finally held last summer.

The long-delayed 2020 election, 17 months late, resulted in a loss for both incumbents Atul Rai and Kuljit Singh replace Suraj Viswanathan and Ajith Bhaskar. Soon after, Rai was appointed interim chairman.

On September 30, interim chairman Atul Rai wrote a letter to USA Cricket members stating that the postponed 2021 election would take place at the end of the year. On November 19, USA Cricket has released a list of eligible votersand claimed that the 2021 election would be held in the December 2022-January 2023 time frame.

This means the selection of three new independent directors is expected to come just a few weeks before the postponed 2021 election, USA Cricket’s second since the selection of the first group of three independent directors, each serving staggered terms.

The cascade of election delays has created a dark timeline that undermines the effectiveness of the constitution. To complicate matters, Whittaker’s selection contradicts the constitutional eligibility requirement that to be eligible for election as an independent director, a person must not have held an elected position in, served as an employee, officer or director of, or held any directorship (whether as an administrator, appointee or otherwise) in USA Cricket, the ICC or any national, local or regional administrative or administrative body established for cricketing purposes in the United States within three (3) years of the date of applicable election. Whittaker was a member of the US Cricket Women’s National Selection Panel until her retirement in 2021.

