College football recap: 10 things we learned in 2022

Lake Litman College football and soccer analyst

Another exciting college football season came to a close on Monday, as Georgia defeated TCU to hoist the national championship trophy at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Now that the Bulldogs are starting to plan how to get a third straight line championship, let’s think about the year that was. Here are 10 things we learned from the 2022 college football season:

10. Deion Sanders is a joy to have in college football

Coach Prime led Jackson State to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles and now moves to the Pac-12. Sanders brings his larger-than-life persona to Colorado, a program coming out of seasons 1-11. Time will tell how he fares in revamping the Buffaloes, but the name recognition will definitely help, and he’s already racked up a big win with cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter following him to Colorado through the transfer portal.

Deion Sanders explains why he chose Colorado

9. Our lady is in the right hands

After a rocky start with a narrow loss on the road to Ohio State, followed by an inexplicable home loss to Marshall, first-year head coach Marcus Freeman righted the ship. In the wake of that demoralizing defeat, at least social media whispers openly questioned whether the 36-year-old Freeman was the right man for one of college football’s most coveted jobs. Notre Dame finished the season 9-4, capped off with a Gator Bowl victory over South Carolina. The Fighting Irish have a top-10 recruiting class for 2023 and are currently ranked No. 2 in 2024 and reportedly have their new quarterback in Sam Hartman, who comes over from Wake Forest via the transfer portal.

8. So, things are going well with Brian Kelly LSU

After a strange off-season that saw Brian Kelly leave Notre Dame for LSU, change his accent, and dance with recruits in a 360 photo booth, he’s done pretty well in Baton Rouge so far. The Tigers got off to a rocky start in the season opener, feeding doubters with a loss to Florida State. But this team had some big wins, including a three-game span where the Tigers defeated Florida on the road, and No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 6 Alabama at home. They also had some big losses, such as the 40-13 result vs. No. 8 Tennessee, 38-23 to Texas A&M and 50-30 to Georgia in the SEC championship game. But Kelly had his players ready for the Citrus Bowl, where they crushed Purdue 63-7. The big picture, to the extent that people thought Kelly and LSU weren’t a good fit, going 10-4 in Year 1 in the SEC certainly isn’t easy.

7. We are ready for a 12-team Playoff

With players sitting out and some fans ignoring their respective teams’ bowl games, let’s remember what things would have looked like this year in a 12-team field. Here would have been the matchups on campus:

Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State would have had byes and then played the winners. The new format won’t be implemented until 2024, but it’s not too early to get excited about it.

6. The sport will miss Mike Leach

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach died last month after complications related to heart disease. He was 61. Leach had a quirky personality and a dry sense of humour. He was a college football icon and pioneer of the sport, known for his prolific air strikes.

His coaching tree was endless and included the Arizona Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury, Houston’s Dana Holgorsen, Tennessee’s Josh Huepel, USC’s Lincoln Riley and TCU’s Sonny Dykes, who said he felt Leach’s presence at one point during the CFP semifinal win on Michigan.

He was also loved by his players and his Bulldogs honored him with a special pirate decal on the side of their helmets during the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois, which they won 19-10.

Mike Leach’s impactful coaching tree

5. Ohio State has a Michigan problem

This is what we need to keep in mind when thinking about Ohio State. Yes, the Buckeyes lost to Michigan two years in a row, but these were two of the most talented teams the Wolverines have had in a long time, surpassing those that Urban Meyer faced. Is going 11-2 in consecutive years disappointing for a championship-or-bust program? Yes. But Ryan Day is 45-6 after losing to Georgia by one point in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. This program isn’t broken, it’s just going through a Michigan phase.

4. The Big 12 is not who you thought it was

Just because Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the conference doesn’t mean the Big 12 is irrelevant. TCU made that happen by becoming the first conference team to win a CFP semifinal game and play for a national championship in the CFP era.

In fact, the Big 12 looks poised to become the SEC and Big Ten’s biggest competitor, even after realignment. Especially with the additions of Cincinnati, Houston, BYU, and UCF.

3. Stetson Bennett and Max Dugan show yourself can prove doubters wrong

The two quarterbacks faced each other in the national championship game that should never have been here. Bennett went from a lightly recruited high school player to a preferred walk-on at Georgia, to a junior college player and then back to Georgia where he just won his second national title.

Duggan was also overlooked as a high school prospect from Iowa who went from losing his starting job to leading TCU to the national championship game. And both were Heisman Trophy finalists this season.

It just goes to show that not everything is better by going to the transfer portal; sometimes turning it off works too.

2. The transfer portal has a major impact

All you need to do is check out how some of the biggest transfers have gone this year.

Examples include quarterbacks Caleb Williams winning the Heisman Trophy at USC, Quinn Ewers leaving for Texas and Spencer Rattler reviving South Carolina.

There will be more next season as more quarterbacks move, including Hartman from Wake Forest to Notre Dame, DJ Uiagalelei from Clemson to Oregon State, and Cade McNamara from Michigan to Iowa.

Recruiting is no longer just about finding the best high school students in the country. It’s now also about finding players in the portal who can become key assets for programs competing for championships.

1. Georgia may be the new Bama

Georgia made history Monday night with the big win over TCU, becoming the first program since Alabama in 2011 and 2012 to win consecutive titles. Can we confidently say that there has been a changing of the guard in college football? Alabama has been the benchmark of the sport for so long and we may need to prepare for a new dynasty.

More about college football:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball, and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today, and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of ‘Strong Like a Woman’, published in Spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @ Lake Litman .