Sports
Tennis-Djokovic, Jabeur join other top players in PTPA’s first executive committee
By Shrivathsa Sridhar and Amy Tennery
MELBOURNE/NEW YORK (Reuters) Novak Djokovic, Tunisia’s world number two Ons Jabeur and six other top players form the first executive committee of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) as it battles for a seat at the table with the sport’s governing bodies.
The committee, which will be announced ahead of next week’s Australian Open, also includes co-founder Vasek Pospisil, Polish No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz, Americans John Isner and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Spaniard Paula Badosa and China’s Zheng Saisai .
It’s a crucial step forward for the body of players that has divided the tennis world by pitting powerhouse Djokovic against the sport’s old guard, while accelerating plans to create a real seat at the negotiating table.
There are now every indication that this will be a huge moment for our sport, Canadian Pospisil told Reuters.
Every player we have there is so respected, well loved, intelligent. They will be huge assets and very lucky to have joined.
It has been more than two years since Serbs Djokovic and Pospisil sent shockwaves through tennis when they stepped down from the ATP’s players council and announced the breakaway group.
The ATP, which runs the men’s tour, and several players were stunned by the move, and sports governing bodies have yet to publicly embrace the idea.
Djokovic said the PTPA could co-exist with the ATP, which was founded by players in 1972 but now has a board with equal representation for tournament owners.
Finally, I understood why they would want to keep the status quo, Pospisil said. (But) I think it’s only fair and right for players to have their association, just like, you know, most other sports.
INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS
Player associations are nothing new in professional sports. But unlike the National Football League and National Basketball Association, where players join unions, tennis players operate as independent contractors.
Djokovic told reporters in Adelaide last week that he hoped more players would recognize the potential of the PTPA, adding that this association must live.
Executive Director Ahmad Nassar said one of the main challenges is getting people to understand what the PTPA is.
It is an advocacy group on behalf of tennis players. OK, nice story. But what then? What does that mean? he told Reuters. I think we should answer that.
That answer is a set of guiding principles, expected to be unveiled on Wednesday, covering topics ranging from player well-being to their right to organize.
The simmering tension between the PTPA and the old sports guard comes amid a brutal rift in golf, where the Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway LIV Tour lured top talent from the longstanding PGA Tour, sparking a legal battle and war of words.
Nassar added that while the PTPA had no interest in establishing a LIV Tour of tennis itself, it would be willing to discuss any proposals that would increase players’ incomes if approached.
We would reach out to anyone interested to ensure that players are compensated more fairly, and that more players are able to make a living playing the sport they love.
The executive committee meets at a pivotal time for the PTPA, which launched its for-profit arm in August.
Nassar said an annual budget of $5-10 million was needed to do the job for athletes around the world, though it has no immediate plans to charge dues.
It’s important to us, you know, even $50 or $100 (dues) not to have that to really show, Hey, we exist to benefit the group of professional tennis players, men and women, and to show that, to prove it, he said.
And then, you know, if it makes sense later on to be able to collect dues, maybe we’ll do that.
(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York and Shrivathsa Sridhar; editing by Ken Ferris)
