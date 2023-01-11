All four lines click for Demons hockey heading into weekend series with Durango

Glenwood Springs in action earlier this season.

Ray K. Erku/Independent Post

Glenwood Springs hockey currently has six wins and only one loss heading into a weekend series with Durango. Head coach Tim Cota can’t pinpoint exactly when this last happened this early in the season for the Demons.

It’s been a while, he said. The schedules are heavy and I think our depth is starting to show. I look forward to this month.

In the past two games, the Demons defeated their opponents 13-2. This scoring barrage came off a dominant 9-1 victory over Mullen on Saturday and another 4-1 victory over a tough Standley Lake team on Monday.

The Demons currently sit second in the entire Class 4A League, with Steamboat Springs (6-1, 2-0) leading the way.

We have four lines, we have six defenders, Cota said. When someone gets hurt or sick, there’s usually someone there to fill those shoes.

We really don’t have a fourth line. We really don’t have a first line.

In particular, in the away game against Mullen, eight Demons scored respectively. This included two goals from Demon’s sophomore Beck Weatherred.

Glenwood at one point scored four goals in less than a minute in the first period.

That’s just hard to defend from an opponent’s point of view, Cota said. They don’t know where they come from.

Junior Marek Senn took victory at the net for Glenwood Springs on Saturday, amassing 20 saves on 21 shots on target.

Right now, he’s making it look easy to us, Cota said of Senn’s efforts. The rebounds are controlled and he has a nice balance in the net.

The Demons then spent Monday afternoon beating Standley Lake, a 5A school from the Denver Metro who entered the game after losing just two times.

This didn’t matter to Glenwood Springs sophomore defenseman Lucas Chartier, who scored two big goals in the second period.

We had four lines that played well yesterday, Cota said.

Cota said puck possession was key, with the demons controlling at least 80% of the game. Starting netminder for Glenwood was senior Jeremiah Swenson who was credited with allowing just one goal on 20 shots.

They play with some confidence and see the puck well, Cota said of his goaltenders. Last night we had JJ (Swenson) in the net and he had a nice quiet game for us.

If a goalkeeper can play a nice, calm game, it means we are playing well for him.

The Demons have seven games left in January, including a big away series against 4A leaders Steamboat Springs.

The weekend home game against Durango is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM and Saturday at 3:30 PM at the Glenwood Springs Ice Rink at 100 Wulfsohn Road.

Amid the good start to the season, Cota said the biggest challenge is not getting too far ahead of things.

We watched Durango on Friday night, honestly, he said. The boys know them quite well. We know they are a good hockey team and they are hungry.