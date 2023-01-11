Sreeja, Sharath Kamal, Manika qualify for WTTC Finals





Birmingham Commonwealth Games mixed doubles gold medalist Sreeja Akula, table tennis hardware Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra qualified for the singles events of the Durban World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Finals in May, overcoming strong challenges in the Round-of -16 matches of the Asian WTTC Continental Stage 2023 tournament here on Tuesday. Sreeja defeated World No. 21 Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei 4-3 (11-2, 5-11, 2-11, 5-11, 13-11, 11-9, 11-8) to qualify for the WTTC Finals, scheduled for May 20, as World No. 47 Sharath Kamal defeated Iran’s Ahmadian Amin 13-11, 11-3, 10-12, 11-7, 11-6 for a place to reserve in the showpiece. Manika Batra, the top Indian in the world at the age of 35, defeated Hong Kong’s Zhu Chengzhu 13-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-8 in the pre-quarter-finals to seal her spot. Manika and G. Sathiyan also sealed their place in the mixed doubles of the WTTC Finals ranked No. 5 in the world by beating Hiroto Shinozuka and Miyuu of Japan 11-9, 12-10, 11-7, 5-11, 11-7 in the quarter. The pair of Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal also made it to the WTTC Finals rank by defeating Qatar’s Mohammed Abdulwahab and Khalil Al-Mohannandi 11-5, 11-0, 11-9, 11-8 in the men’s doubles positions. The Indian duo had previously played a marathon match against top Chinese pair Ma Long and Yuan Licen before they squandered a 3-1 lead to lose 11-4, 12-10, 5-11, 15-13, 7-11, 2 -11, 5-11 in the Round of 16 on Monday night. However, they sealed their qualifying spot on Tuesday after their win against the Qatari pair. Sreeja, ranked 72 in the world, appeared down and out as she trailed 1-3 against Chen Szu-Yu, but the Indian’s confidence soared after she won the fifth game 13-11. It was a tough game and the Hyderabad player fought intensely to make a big move before sidelining her Chinese-Taipei opponent in the last two matches. G. Sathiyan failed to make it to the singles for the WTTC Finals, but he can still qualify based on his world ranking. The number 39 in the world Indian will have to wait for the announcement. Women’s doubles pair Reeth Rishya and Sreeja defeated Singaporean Goi Rui Xuan and Wong Xin Ru 11-6, 12-10, 13-11, 11-7 to secure one of the last four slots in the category for the WTTC Finals set. However, Reeth’s place is still in doubt as she failed to secure a singles spot. Manika and Archana Kamath have a better chance of making the cut due to their world rankings. Following the WTTC Finals format, the Asian WTTC Continental Stage 2023 tournament offers 25 places in men’s singles, 28 in women’s singles, 14 places in men’s doubles, 12 in women’s doubles and eight in mixed doubles. However, only four men and women per country are allowed in the WTTC Finals. In singles, players who make it to the Round of 16 qualify directly, while the remaining slots are filled through the position knockout matches. In doubles, however, only those who reach the quarter-finals qualify, with the rest qualifying through the other knockout rounds. (This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

