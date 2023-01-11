Women’s Basketball defeats No. 23/25 Kansas, 72-59





Next game: #15 Iowa State 15-01-2023 | 4:00 PM CT ESPN2 Jan 15 (Sun) / 4:00 PM CT #15 Iowa State History Austin, Texas The Texas defense held No. 23/25 Kansas to 21.4 percent shooting in the fourth quarter and came away with a 72-59 win Tuesday night at Moody Center. Shaylee Gonzales scored a season-high 26 points on 11-16 shooting from the field. Sonya Morris provided an early spark for the Longhorns with nine of her 13 points in the first half. Sophomore All-American Harmon gone recorded her eighth career game with double-digit assists as she dished out 11. Texas (12-5, 3-1) defeated a team from Kansas (12-3, 2-2) who came within four minutes at 43-39 with six minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Longhorns responded with a 9-2 run to go 54-43 with 2:29 to play in the third quarter. With Texas up 61-53, the Longhorns used a 7-0 run to extend their lead to 68-53 with 4:42 to play in the fourth quarter. Shaylee Gonzales scored all seven points for Texas. Gonzales scored 14 of her 26 in the fourth quarter to lift the Longhorns to victory. Game notes For the 11etime this season, Texas held an opponent to 59 points or less. The Longhorns are 11-0 the season they do this. Texas held Kansas well below their season average of 75.9 points per game. Harmon gone recorded 11 assists, her eighth career game with double-digit assists. The Longhorns forced Kansas to 17 turnovers. Texas ranked ninth in the nation in forced turnovers per game. Texas got 16 points from their bench players in the game. Sonya Morris scored the first six points of the game for the Longhorns. Texas assisted on all eight of their first quarter field goals. In the second quarter, Texas held Kansas for four minutes and 56 seconds without a field goal. Shaylee Gonzales scored 10 points in the second quarter and 14 points in the fourth quarter. Taylor Jones played her most minutes since November 14 at UConn. She recorded seven points and added five rebounds. Jones missed nine games due to injury. Harmon gone and Shaylee Gonzales three stems each.

