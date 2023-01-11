Australia cricket team has VERY telling reaction in first team meeting after Justin Langer’s departure

Followed Australia by winning the Ashes and the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE

Langer stepped down last February after being offered a six-month contract extension

Last episode of The test shows player push to replace Justin Langer

The push to replace Justin Langer as Australian cricket head coach has been laid bare in the latest installment of the forthcoming documentaryTheTest.

Tempo bowler Josh Hazelwood, off-spinner Nathan Lyon and star batsman David Warner led the chorus of criticism, with the general consensus that it was time for a leadership change at the top.

It came despite Australia winning the Ashes against England and the T20 World Cup in November 2021 with Langer at the helm.

Episode three of The test launches this Friday on Prime Video – and it depicts Pat Cummins and his teammates as relentless.

The playing group acknowledged the positive role ‘JL’ had played after Australia tried to refresh their image following the ‘Sandpapergate’ cheating scandal in Cape Town in 2018 – but after winning the T20 World Cup against New Zealand it was clearly time for change in the eyes of some players.

Hazlewood felt the team “probably needed a different support team and a different coach,” while Lyon stated “four years is a very long time as a head coach.”

Warner went a step further and believed Langer had ‘lost quite a few players and probably the wrong players’, while captain Cummins coolly stated ‘he was brilliant when we needed him’.

It is believed that Langer’s tough approach has sidelined many players.

When Langer was only offered a six-month contract extension by Cricket Australia, he quit in February last year.

Former players Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist – ex-teammates and close friends of Langer – were scathing in their media criticism, leading Cummins to raise the issue behind closed doors with his teammates while on a tour of Pakistan.

As revealed in episode three, when the team had their first meeting since the coach’s departure, the skipper asked if there were any questions to be answered about Langer – and he was met with a collective silence.

Langer was given the chance to be interviewed for the second series of De Test at the time after his controversial departure, but chose to remain silent.

“I was never interviewed for it and that was a choice,” Langer told the The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We discussed it and realized that this documentary would be much more specific about the players and their perspective.

‘I am very curious how it will be presented. I hope respect is shown to everyone, not just me.

“Maybe I’ll watch it a little bit, just the first episode or so, to make sure it’s portrayed respectfully and decently.”