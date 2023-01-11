Austin Peay DB Shamari Simmons joins





Arizona State and new head coach Kenny Dillingham added more depth to the transfer portal’s rotating roster this week. Former Austin Peay defenseman Shamari Simmons announced Tuesday that he will participate in the Arizona State football program through the transfer portal. Earlier this week, former Texas wide receiver Troy Omeire and former USC security Xavion Alford both announced on Sunday that they are transferring to ASU. Arizona SportsJohn Gambadoro was the first to report both movements. In addition, defensive lineman Dashaun Mallory announced via Twitter he would join the Sun Devils from Michigan State. Simmons is coming off a 2022 redshirt junior season in which he had 63 tackles (38 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery in 11 games played en route to the All-ASUN Conference. The six-foot-tall, 190-pound Alford had three interceptions and 27 solo tackles in 10 games as a freshman in 2021. Omeire, who is six feet tall and weighs 227 pounds, made one catch for nine feet in four games as a sophomore in 2022. Mallory played four seasons at Michigan State, collecting 44 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended, and one fumble recovery. Former Oregon offensive lineman Bram Walden announced his transfer to the state of Arizona on December 26. Walden is a six-foot-tall, 302-pound tackle who remains eligible for three more years after playing for former Ducks offensive coordinator and new Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham last season. He is also a Valley native who graduated from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, where the OL played for former Sabercats head coach Jason Mohns, who just joined Dillingham’s staff as a coach for tigh ends. Walden was the No. 2 overall recruit in the state of Arizona in the class of 2021, as well as the 10th top offensive tackle in the nation. Former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne announced that he is switching last Monday to the state of Arizona. Pyne marks the second QB to transfer to ASU after former BYU and Chandler signal caller Jacob Conover announced his transfer in December. The 5-foot-11-and-a-half, 198-pound Pyne was a four-star recruit in 2020 and an Elite 11 quarterback in 2019, along with Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Alabama’s 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Pyne went 8-2 in 10 starts for the Fighting Irish last season. In 11 games played, he threw for 2,021 yards on 64.6% passing with a 22-6 touchdown to interception ratio. He also added 108 yards and two scores on the ground over 47 carries (4.3 yards per rush). The first iteration of the Kenny Dillingham era from a player’s perspective is underway as the Sun Devils continue to receive pledges through the transfer portal. As ASU loses several key players to the portal — which is expected in the modern college football landscape and is being accelerated with a new head coach — Arizona State is also restocking and restructuring with transfers. The transfer portal is open from December 5 to January 18. Incoming Arizona State Soccer Transfers in 2023: DB Shamari Simmons — Austin Peay DL Dashaun Mallory — State of Michigan S Xavion Alford — USC WR Troy Omeire—Texas K Dario Longghetto — Cal OL Bram Walden—Oregon WR Xavier Guillory — State of Idaho OL Leif Fautanu — UNLV DT Sam Benjamin — State of Idaho QB Drew Pyne — Notre Dame OL Ben Coleman — Cal OLB Travion Brown – Washington State EDGE Prince Dorbah — Texas RB Cameron Skattebo — State of Sacramento OL Aaron Frost—Nevada WR Melquan Stovall — State of Nevada/Colorado WR Jake Smith — USC/Texas OLB Tate Romney—BYU QB Jacob Conover—BYU RB DeCarlos Brooks — Cal LS Slater Zellers – Cal P. Josh Carlson — State of New Mexico LB Krew Jackson — State of Kansas DE Tristan Monday – Wisconsin Follow @AZSports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arizonasports.com/story/3417285/asu-football-incoming-transfers-austin-peay-db-shamari-simmons-commits/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos