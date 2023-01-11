Juuse Saros leads major climbers after great 64-save performance

Especially for Yahoo Sports

In this space, we take a look at which NHL players see their fantasy hockey values ​​go up or down from week to week.

This week’s article features a hot Flame, leaving no stone unturned in Vegas, Juuse on the loose for Nashville, and Martin slacking off in Vancouver.

Firstliners (RISERS)

Elias Lindholm, C, CGY

Lindholm, who scored a career-high 42 goals and 82 points last season, has been hot since December 1. In his last 18 games, Lindholm has seven goals and 14 assists. His exciting play has helped the Flames hold on to a Wild Card spot. Tyler Toffoli has benefited from Lindholm’s skating to the right, who is still looking for a consistent left winger on his line. He’s unlikely to match or exceed the 82 points he scored last year, but finishing in the 70+ range is doable.

Mason McTavish, C, ANA

McTavish could be on the verge of another hot streak. He scored four points against the Sharks on Friday on a goal and an assist against the Stars on Wednesday to take his season tally to nine goals and 17 assists in 41 games. McTavish has moved to the center of the top line, while Trevor Zegras has moved to Ryan Strome’s wing. Given his recent success, keep your eye out for McTavish staying on top, at least in the short term.

Alexander Barabanov, LW, SJ

Barabanov extended his four-game streak Saturday against Boston, scoring two goals and as many assists in that span. After recording 39 points in 70 games last season, Barabanov now stands at 25 points in 36 games in his second full season in San Jose. Barabanov skates on the second line to the right Logan Couturea placement that should allow him to continue to be productive and potentially surpass his total from last year.

Alexander Barabanov delivers unexpected fantasy value. (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

Travis Konecny, RW, PHI

While Philly is having a rough season, Konecny’s play has been one of the bright lights. Monday’s two assists extended his points streak to nine games and pushed him to nine goals and seven points over that span. He has 21 goals and 43 points in 35 games this season, putting him on track to surpass the career-high 61 points he racked up in 2019-20. Konecny ​​could set career highs in goals and assists in addition to points.

Mark Steen, RW, LV

Stone saw his seven game point streak end on Saturday. In that period he made four multi-point attempts, good for five goals and eight helpers. The winger has up to 17 points, 38 points, 113 shots at net and a plus-11 rating in 42 total games. Stone’s recent hot stretch that took place while Jack Eichel sidelined could enable the winger to set a new career record, surpassing the 73 points he posted in 2018-19 with Ottawa and Las Vegas.

Cale Makar, D, COL

Makar hasn’t repeated last year’s dominant season when he won the Norris Trophy, but that doesn’t mean he’s having a bad campaign. In his last six matches, Makar has scored three goals and five assists. Those eight points brought his season totals to 10 points and 27 assists in 38 games, which (despite my first sentence) isn’t that far off the pace he had last year.

Part of the image or perception of the Makar season may be due to the fact that Colorado sometimes has its own struggles.

Rasmus Dahlin, D, BUF

Dahlin has shown no signs of slowing down after his hot start. His two goals and three assists on Saturday lifted Dahlin to third in scoring from the blue line (44 points), behind only Eric Karlson (54) and Josh Morrissey (46). His recent hot streak has led Dahlin to match his rookie season point tally, meaning he’s now just behind the 53 points he racked up last season. The three-year, $18 million contract Dahlin signed with the Sabers in September 2021 expires at the end of next season, making him eligible for a massive raise.

Juuse Saras, G, NAS

You make 64 saves, your name is shown in bold. Granted, the number of shots may have been “increased” slightly, but as of now, that’s the number. Saros followed that performance by pitching a 38-save shutout on Monday and won four of his five starts, improving his season numbers to 15-10-5 with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage in 30 games this season. Last season he was brilliant early on, but slumped late, partly due to an ankle injury. This year Saros got off to a relatively slow start, but now looks to be using all cylinders.

Others include Leon Draisaitl, Dylan Cozens, Jack Hughes, Paul Stastny, Kyle Connor, Brandon Saad, Tyler Toffoli, Jason Robertson, Kirill Marchenko, Erik Gustafsson, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Justin Schultz, Colton Parayko, Samuel Ersson, Linus Ullmark and Jake Oettinger.

Fourth Liners/Pers Boxer Shorts (FALLERS)

Cole Sillinger, C, CLM

The future looks bright for Sillinger, selected 12th in 2021, but that future could be at least another year or two. After scoring 31 points in 79 games as a rookie, Sillinger is limited to just seven points in 36 games this season. Part of that decline in production is due to the presence of Kent Johnson, who filled the central role in the first or second line in Columbus, moving Sillinger to the third or fourth line. But Sillinger has also failed to show that he deserves to move up the pivot’s pecking order.

Max Comtois, LW, ANA

Comtois’ goalless drought affected 14 matches on Sunday. He scored in his return from a lower-body injury on December 6 against the Hurricanes, but that was it for his offense last month. It increasingly seems that his effort of 33 points in 55 games in 2020-21 was a fluke. The 24-year-old winger has made just five appearances with 41 shots at net, 55 PIM, 49 hits and a minus 11 rating in 30 appearances this season as he skated in a bottom six role.

Travis Sanheim, D, PHI

Sanheim has 15 points in 41 games, including only two in their last nine games. After seeing his production drop in 2019-20 and 2020-21, Sanheim posted 31 points last year for the second-highest total of his career. That output gave some hope that Sanheim was ready to take a step forward, but his production so far leaves him on pace to essentially match what he posted last season. To achieve that goal, Sanheim will have to step up its game.

Spencer Martin, G, VAN

If you have scheduled Martin when Thatcher Demko landed on injured reserve on December 1, you can pretty much send Martin back to waivers. Martin has conceded fewer than three goals on just one occasion in his last 11 appearances, dating back to early December, giving him a 3.67 goals conceded average and a 0.881 save percentage over the season. If those numbers aren’t enough to convince you, Demko has started skating lightly and could be back in a few weeks.

Others include Tyler Seguin, Alex Killorn, Anthony Beauvillier, Anthony Mantha, Moritz Seider, Devon Toews, Elvis Merzlikins, and James Reimer.