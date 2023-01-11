PROGRESS 2022: Financial investments, new paths to certificates in efforts to tackle local teacher shortage | News, sports, jobs

ALPENA — In his experience making hiring decisions as a school administrator, Justin Gluesing recalls that a teaching job posting would generate dozens of resumes from interested applicants.

“I should schedule an afternoon to go to the Central Bureau to review the applications, just to narrow down the list to a few that we can interview,” said Gluesing, superintendent of the Alpena-Montmorency-Alcona Educational Service District. “Now, it’s, as soon as we get an application, if it looks good, we’re going to do an interview.”

Data from an October School Pulse Survey shows that 45% of public schools nationwide have at least one vacancy and more than 50% of public schools reported in August that they felt understaffed with the start of the school year 2022-23.

Northeast Michigan was not immune to shortages.

A few weeks before the start of the 2022-2023 school year, Alpena Public Schools had several teacher openings, as well as multiple other staff openings.

Last October, Alcona Community Schools were closed for almost a week due to staff shortages.

It’s a problem to which there are no easy answers, although local administrators like Gluesing are doing what they can to help Northeast Michigan students and teachers get on solid ground.

“I think the teacher shortage is the most pressing problem facing education, both here in Michigan and really as a nation,” Gluesing said. “I see it when all other initiatives falter or will fail unless you have quality teachers for students.”

‘IT’S A HARD WORK’

Graduates with new teaching certifications in hand may dream of connecting with excited, fresh young people and molding young minds.

But the reality of the job is much harsher, and for the better part of a decade, data shows that fewer people may be entering education.

Data collected by Gluesing on the number of initial education certifications from 1997 to 2016 shows a steady decline. From 1997 to 2004, Michigan saw an average annual increase in certifications, peaking at 9,664 in 2004.

The numbers plummeted from there, with a 29% drop between 2006 and 2009 and a low of just 3,696 in 2016.

Recent state data shows an increase in recent years: 4,017 certificates were issued in 2018-19, 4,283 in 2019-20, and 4,302 in 2020-21.

Teachers’ compensation has also been a problem in recent years.

Gluesing, who started teaching in Wisconsin, estimates his starting salary was around $27,000. Today, the median salary for new teachers with a bachelor’s degree is about $40,000, according to a 2021 study conducted by the Lansing State Journal.

Some districts took drastic measures to retain teachers, such as Detroit Public Schools, which increased beginning teacher salaries to $52,000, increased wages for veteran teachers, and shortened the timeline for contractual increases.

Changes in benefits – such as pay cuts – for teachers and other school staff have also been factors contributing to the lack of new teachers or the number of teachers retiring.

“When you look at the cost of education in 1996 versus the cost of education now, people can count,” Gluesing said. “They can look at it and say, ‘If I invest four years in Central (Michigan University) and it’s going to cost me $80,000 to $100,000 dollars to get me through that degree — without scholarships or anything — how long will it last? will you take me to pay that off on a teacher’s salary?'”

The teachers and staff who remain face the daily challenge of navigating an education landscape that only seems to have become more challenging in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as social and political issues.

For that and other reasons, burnout has been cited as a contributing factor to the teacher shortage.

A June Gallup survey found that more than four in 10 K-12 workers said they always or very often felt burnt out at work.

“One of the impacts is that it’s a tough job,” Gluesing said. “I mean, it’s not just homecoming parades and, you know, Sadie Hawkins dances. It’s a tough job.”

A SOLUTION TO THE PROBLEM

One way to resolve shortages is to contact qualified individuals who may have considered teaching but are wary of the cost.

Alternative pathways are open to graduates with bachelor’s degrees that allow them to become full-time teachers with an intermediate teaching certificate while working toward full certification.

“I think a lot of them wonder what teaching is all about, but I think their misconception is, ‘But if I want to be a teacher, I have to go all the way back to the beginning and start over and that costs money. It’s forbidden,’ Gluesing said “If you are someone with a bachelor’s degree and interested in teaching, you should give me a call as I would like to talk about what your options are for the closest distance between where you are now and where you want to be in a learning environment.”

Another solution is to collaborate with other city districts.

Earlier this month, AMA ESD became part of Talent Together, a partnership that spans 63 counties from the Upper Peninsula to Southeast Michigan and was founded as a way to address the teacher shortage. The partnership aims to create a pipeline for aspiring teachers by offering alternative routes to certification.

Locally, Gluesing said he is working with Alpena Community College to establish partnerships with some of the state universities so that students interested in teaching can begin their education here for two years before continuing elsewhere.

Such initiatives, administrators hope, will deepen the talent pools available for job openings.

Yet another solution is for the state to invest more money in education and the legislation signed earlier this year aims to do just that. In June, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan education budget that includes money to fund teacher recruitment.

That budget includes funding for MI Future Educator Fellowships, which pay up to $10,000 annually in tuition for 2,500 future educators in Michigan, $9,600 grants per semester for student teachers, Grow-Your-Own programs that help districts provide support staff at no cost to ways to become educators, as well as investments in teachers’ retirement.

“This year, I believe, the budget has invested more than $500 million in Grow-Your-Own initiatives,” Gluesing said. “I mean, that’s a lot of money, and I think for the first time it shows the urgency of this issue.”

