Huskies Top Central Michigan in MAC Home Opener

DEKALB, Ill. David Koit (Columbus, NJ) scored 23 runs and Zarique Nutter (Newark, NJ) added a career-best 22 as the Northern Illinois University men’s basketball team defeated Central Michigan, 73-54, on Tuesday night (Jan. 10) at the NIU Convocation Center.

The Huskies shot 49 percent (25 of 51) from the field and 44.4 percent (8 of 18) from three, as they earned their first win in Mid-American Conference play.

“It was a game we had to win,” the NIU head coach said Rashon Burno . “Especially after the two-game road trip to Buffalo and Akron, we had to put together a complete game.

“These guys did a really good job of coming out and understanding the game plan, understanding what Central Michigan would like to do from an offensive and defensive standpoint, and we executed the game plan. This was the first time in a long time, probably since Indiana State we felt like we executed what we wanted from start to finish.”

NIU scored 37 points on 22 Central Michigan turnovers and also converted 23 fast break points in the game.

A pair of free throws from Caleb Thornton (Bolingbrook, Illinois) and a basket from Nutter helped give the Huskies an early 8-6 lead in the first five minutes of the game. Nutter’s bucket was the first of eight consecutive Huskie points for the Newark, NJ native.

Nutter went 7-of-10 from the field and also grabbed six rebounds.

With the score tied at 17, Coit and Thornton batted in back-to-back triples to put the Huskies ahead by a half-dozen. The NIU run grew to 10-0 on a free throw from Coit and another trifecta from the Huskie guard as NIU took a 27-17 lead with 7:51 remaining in the first half.

After Central Michigan answered with the next three, Thornton tripled in and Coit converted to give NIU a 32–20 lead with just under five minutes to play into halftime.

Thornton finished with 16 points in the game on 5-of-9 shooting from the field.

Huskie’s lead grew to a whopping 15 on a triple Darweshi Hunter (Cincinnati, Ohio), but Central Michigan scored the last five points of the half to cut the NIU advantage to 40-30 at intermission.

Coit led all scorers with 14 points in the first 20 minutes, Brian Taylor had seven to beat the Chippewas. NIU scored 20 points on 12 Central Michigan turnovers in the first half, going 6-of-11 (54.5 percent) from outside the arc.

Five minutes into the second half, with NIU still leading 10, Coit hit down his fourth triple of the game, then added a layup as the Huskies took a 52–37 lead with 14:16 to play.

Coit went 9-of-15 from the floor in the game, including 4-of-8 from three.

A few buckets from Nutter helped ignite an 8-2 Huskie blowout when Coit added a basket and Anthony Crump (Inkster, Michigan) made a pair of free throws as NIU increased the lead to 61-41 with 9:31 left.

Crump finished with five points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Despite each of the three tallest players fouling for the final 6:36 of the game and playing the rest of the game with no one taller than 6-foot-6, NIU held Central Michigan to just 26.9 percent (7-of – 26) shooting in the second half.

Taylor led the Chippewas with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Markus Harding added 11 points.

The Huskies will continue their homestand on Saturday afternoon, January 14, as they welcome Toledo to the NIU Convocation Center for the second game of a Huskie basketball doubleheader.