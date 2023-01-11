Mandels Too Early CFB 2023 Top 25 Rankings: Slotting in TCU, FSU and Texas A&M

College football’s first transfer portal in December/January added another wrinkle to this annual exercise. There has already been a massive roster move that will likely affect teams’ fortunes in 2023. After dominating TCU 65-7 in the National Championship, will Georgia stay on top for a third year? Will there be another TCU next fall?

Let’s start guessing.

1. Georgia (15-0)

Like last year, the champions are likely to lose a ton of NFL talent, including NT Jalen Carter, CB Kelee Ringo and RB Kenny McIntosh. Carson Beck should be Stetson Bennett’s successor as quarterback. Stud TE Brock Bowers, RB’s Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton and WR Ladd McConkey return. ILB’s Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon and DB’s Javon Bullard and Malaki Starks lead a defense that is expected to reload.

It’s not certain that Jim Harbaugh will still be their head coach, but QB JJ McCarthy and standout RBs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards will all be back. Three Pac-12 starting offensive linemen have been transferred, as has Indiana TE AJ Barner. Linebacker Junior Colson, CB Will Johnson and S Mike Sainristil return. Josaiah Stewart, on the Carolina coast, was a big pick, as was Nebraska LB Ernest Hausmann, a freshman starter.

The quarterback job is up for grabs after CJ Stroud, but the Buckeyes bring back WR’s Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming, and RB’s TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams. Ohio State needs to replace its starting equipment. The defensive line should be strong with the return of DE’s Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau and DT Mike Hall Jr., but the secondary needs to improve. Transfer S JaHad Carter, a three-year starter at Syracuse, should help.

4.LSU (10-4)

Brian Kelly’s first team surpassed it. In 2023, he will have more experience and several high-end players in QB Jayden Daniels, stud LB Harold Perkins, 1,000-yard WR Malik Nabers, TE Mason Taylor, and DT’s Maason Smith and Mekhi Wingo. An O line that started two freshmen should return intact. Kelly needs to close gaps at CB and edge. So far he has added Texas A&M CB Denver Harris and Oregon DE Bradyn Swinson.

There is more cause for concern about Alabama than usual. From now on, Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson will vie to replace Bryce Young. While not Jahmyr Gibbs, Jase McClellan is leading a deep RB room, and the O line should be strong. Wide receiver could use an upgrade. The front seven lose Will Anderson and Henry Too Too, but should still be strong with Dallas Turner, Jaheim Oatis and Chris Braswell. The secondary may be young.

Penn State could be a College Football Playoff contender if five-star QB Drew Allar lives up to the hype. Running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen broke out as freshmen. Rose Bowl star WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith and projected NFL draft first round LT Olu Fashanu are back. Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz’s top-5 unit loses CB Joey Porter Jr. and S JiAyir Brown, but All-Freshman LB Abdul Carter, DE Chop Robinson and CB Kalen King headline the returning talent.

7.USC (11-3)

Heisman winner Caleb Williams is ready for another huge year. He gets back WRs Tahj Washington, Mario Williams and Brenden Rice and transfers Dorian Singer (1,105 yards) to Arizona. But the gruesome defense of the Trojans won’t be an easy fix. Lincoln Riley has already landed two Power 5 starters, Oklahoma State LB Mason Cobb and Arizona CB Christian Roland-Wallace, but he loses to All-American DL Tuli Tuipulotu.

Mike Norvell’s program made great strides in 2022 and could well become ACC’s most talented team. QB Jordan Travis will be on Heisman lists. Top WR Johnny Wilson and RB Trey Benson are expected back, while DE Jared Verse, DT Fabien Lovett and LB Kalen DeLoach defer the NFL. And FSU has added several coveted transfers: Virginia CB Fentrell Cypress, UTEP OT Jeremiah Byers, and Western Michigan DT Braden Fiske.

Expectations shot through the roof when star QB Michael Penix Jr. announced his return. Top WR Rome Odunze hasn’t made his NFL decision yet, but WR’s Jalen McMillan (1,098 yards) and JaLynn Polk and TE Devin Culp will be back. Stud pass rushers Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui return, but the secondary needs to improve. UW has already added Oklahoma State CB Jabbar Muhammad and USC LB Ralen Goforth.

10.TCU (13-2)

TCU will lose most of its title match offense, including QB Max Duggan, WR Quentin Johnston and RB Kendre Miller. But QB Chandler Morris was the Frogs Week 1 starter and Sonny Dykes recently added Alabama RB Trey Sanders and WR JoJo Earle. Thorpe winner TreVius Hodges-Tomlinson is likely to turn pro, but DT Damonic Williams, LB’s Johnny Hodges and Dee Winters and S Bud Clark should be back.

Notre Dame hasn’t had a star QB like Wake Forest and Sam Hartman (3,701 yards, 38 touchdowns) in a while. He bolsters an offense that returns leading rushers Audric Estime and Logan Diggs and striking tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher and adds Virginia Tech WR Kaleb Smith (18.2 YPC). The defense, led by LB JD Bertrand and CB Ben Morrison, adds Oklahoma State S Thomas Harper but is exhausted on the D line as of now.



Hartman’s transfer to Notre Dame gives a significant boost to an offense that produces great production. (Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty)

12. Utah (10-4)

The two-time Pac-12 champions got some great news on Monday, as QB Cam Rising, TE Brant Kuithe and WR Devaughn Vele all return. Converted QB JaQuinden Jackson emerged as a dangerous RB. Safety Cole Bishop and ex-Stanford LB Levani Damuni should lead a defense that featured younger players like LB’s Lander Barton and Karene Reid and S Sione Vaki. Utah added Ole Miss transfer Miles Battle.

13.Oregon (10-3)

Star QB Bo Nix returns, as does RB Bucky Irving and top WR Troy Franklin. Oregon added transfer WRs Tez Johnson (Troy) and Traeshon Holden (Alabama). The O Line is due to replace four veterans, but landed the coveted Rhode Island T Ajani Cornelius. Oregons D, led by LB Mase Funa, ranked only 89th nationally and will miss LB Noah Sewell and CB Christian Gonzalez. Transfer to Alabama DB Khyree Jackson should help.

Numerous stars are leaving, but the Vols Orange Bowl victory was a preview of 2023, when sixth-year senior Joe Milton will likely be QB1, and Squirrel White and Bru McCoy top WRs. Freshman WR Chas Nimrod could also come forward, and RB Jaylen Wright (875 yards) should play a bigger role. Standout LB Aaron Beasley and NT Omari Thomas announced their return, but the defense as a whole could be inexperienced.

It is now the QB Cade Klubniks team and will be joined by star RB Will Shipley. But Clemson could use some upgrades on the O line, and at WR past breakaway freshmen Antonio Williams and Beaux Collins. LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. emerged as a star on defense. D-line stars Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee turned pro, but veteran Xavier Thomas stays, as do CB Sheridan Jones and and S Jaylyn Phillips.

The Beavers should return 15 starters from their bowl victory over Florida, and ex-Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei could replace incumbent Ben Gulbranson. Damien Martinez, the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, trails All-Pac-12 O-linemen Taliese Fuaga and Joshua Gray. The Beavers fielded the league’s top-rated defense. Star LB Omar Speights returns and S Alton Julian is back from injury.

The Big 12 champion will miss decorated RB Deuce Vaughn, but DJ Giddens came in as a freshman. Quarterback Will Howard and the entire O-line return. Ex-Iowa WR Keagan Johnson will help fill the void left by Malik Knowles. Star DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah hasn’t announced his NFL decision, but the D could take a step back without NT Eli Huggins and CB Julius Brents. Defensive ends Brendan Mott and Nate Matlack lead the next wave.

18. Iowa (8-5)

The Hawkeyes fielded the number 1 defense in the nation in 2022. All LB Jack Campbell will be missed, but star CB Cooper DeJean and prolific pass rushers Joe Evans and Deontae Craig return. Touted freshman S Xavier Nwankpa is next in line. Two transfers from Michigan, QB Cade McNamara and TE Erick All, should provide a much-needed offensive upgrade. All-American P Tory Taylor also returns.

Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo, formerly with UNC, landed SMU’s Tanner Mordecai to lead a very different Wisconsin offense. The top three WRs return and the Badgers still have RBs Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi. New DC Mike Tressel takes over a top-15 defense. Outside linebacker Nick Herbig (11 sacks) is a big loss, but top tackler Maema Njongmeta returns and last week Fickell landed first team All-AAC DE Darian Varner from Temple.

Drake Maye could be the best returning QB next to Caleb Williams. UNC will be strong up front, with All-Sun Belt C Willie Lampkin (Coastal Carolina), and will be stacked on RB and TE. Kent States Devontez Walker (921 yards) helps fill a void at the receiver. The Heels 116th defense needs to get much better if they hope to win the ACC. Linebackers Cedric Gray and Power Echols are solid, but transfers exhaust the secondary.

Joey McGuire’s first TTU team won their last four games and 15 seniors on the two-deep are using their extra year to return. Quarterbacks Tyler Shough and Behren Morton return, as do top rusher Tahj Brooks and top WR Jerand Bradley. Likely first-rounder OLB Tyree Wilson is a big loss, but the D-line returns super senior DT’s Tony Bradford Jr. and Jaylon Hutchings. A recruit class from the top 25 could bring immediate profit.

Ole Miss lost four of the last five after a 7-0 start, but returns freshman RB Quinshon Judkins (1,567 yards), QB Jaxson Dart and four starting O-linemen. Lane Kiffin has already landed three transfer WRs, including All-C-USA Tre Harris (Louisiana Tech). The defense loses some of its leaders but brings back DT JJ Pegues, DE Jared Ivey and LB Khari Coleman. The pass defense needs to be a lot better.

23.UTSA (11-3)

UTSA is loading on its way to the AAC. Decorated QB Frank Harris returns for a seventh season, joined by top WRs Zakhari Franklin, Joshua Cephus (currently suspended) and DeCorian Clark. Running back Kevorian Barnes won C-USA Freshman of the Year and Vanderbilt transfer Rocko Griffin could complement him. The defense brings back the all-conference DL Brandon Brown and LB Jamal Ligon. Star S Rashad Wisdom should be healthy.

The Green Wave loses several key players from their breakout season, most notably AAC Player of the Year RB Tyjae Spears. But QB Michael Pratt and eight other all-conference players return. Tulane should be strong on the O line, but new receiving threats should be ramped up. DL’s Darius Hodges and Patrick Jenkins and CB Jarius Monroe lead the defense. Tulane takes advantage of Cincinnati and UCF leaving the conference.

25. Texas A&M (5-7)

Bobby Petrino, for all his baggage, is a great offensive coach. Hell works his magic with young QB Conner Weigman and up and coming WRs Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad III. But he won’t have left star RB Devon Achane. The Aggies woeful defense should improve as five stars like DE Walter Nolen and Shemar Stewart enter their sophomore season. UNC transfer CB Tony Grimes was a big boost for the exhausted secondary.

Just outside the top 25: Texas, Arkansas, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Oklahoma

(Illustration: John Bradford / The athletic; Photos: Mike Mulholland, Todd Kirkland, Chris Coduto/Getty)