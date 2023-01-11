Well-rounded Draper moves on to Adelaide QFs | ATP tour

Brit arranges Adelaide rematch with Khachanov
After reaching three ATP Tour quarter-finals last season, Jack Draper reached his first of 2023 with a 6-4 6-4 win against Tommy Paul Wednesday at the Adelaide International 2.
The Briton’s win against the eighth-seeded American gave him a chance to make up for his loss to Karen Khachanov in Adelaide last week. Third-seeded Khachanov defeated Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-4, 6-4 later in the day for a quarter-final clash with 21-year-old Draper.
Draper is well established as a strong server with his 6-foot-4 frame and excels upon his return this week. After breaking four times in his opening win against Lorenzo Sonego, he took three of five break chances against Paul, who was playing in his first event of the new season.
Broken only once, Draper fired 10 aces and took 88 percent of his first-serve points in the win.
Also in early action on Wednesday, seventh seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina advanced with a 6-3, 6-3 win against home favorite John Millman. He then takes on compatriot and second seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who beat Dutch lucky loser Robin Haase 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.