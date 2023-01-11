Dallmeyer is stepping down as head hockey coach for a position at The Social Institute

BETHLEHEM, Pa. Caitlin Dalmeyer who oversaw the growth and development of the Lehigh field hockey program for the past seven seasons, will be stepping down from her head coaching position to pursue a professional opportunity outside of coaching.

Dallmeyer’s seven-year run was marked by sustained growth for the Mountain Hawks, culminating in the 2022 Patriot League Tournament championship, the first for the program since 1994, and Lehigh’s first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

“I am so proud of the success of this program and I am grateful for the part I was able to play in it,” said Dallmeyer. “I want to thank Joe Sterrett and Stacy Shiffert for believing I was the right person to move the program forward seven years ago and supporting me on my journey to complete that mission. It’s been an incredibly rewarding ride, because of all the phenomenal young women I’ve had the pleasure of working with along the way.”

Led by Dallmeyer, the 2022 Mountain Hawks went 13–8, tying the 1984 Lehigh hockey team for third most wins in program history. The 13 wins included a six-game winning streak, the longest in the program since 1986. With a 4–2 Patriot League scoreline, Lehigh reached the Patriot League Tournament for the second straight season. Ranked No. 3, Lehigh defeated host American in a shootout in the Patriot League semifinals, then defeated Boston University 2–1 in overtime to claim the program’s second Patriot League title and first in 28 years.

Lehigh went on to battle Delaware in Chapel Hill, NC on the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance. Four Mountain Hawks earned All-Patriot League honors, while three: seniors Sarah Bonthuis and Maddie Kahn and junior Julia Gatelain , were recognized as NFHCA All-Region Artists. Lehigh’s goaltender Kahn was also named the Patriot League Tournament Most Valuable Player, while Bonthuis set a season-record 11 assists.

Prior to the 2022 championship, Dallmeyer led Lehigh to a memorable 2021 campaign that resulted in the program’s first appearance in the Patriot League Tournament in 10 years. Lehigh went 11-7 to post the most wins and first overall winning record since 1994. Lenke Havas, who began a pipeline of student-athletes to join the program from the Netherlands in 2017, capped off an illustrious career as five-time All-Patriot League honoree, the 2021 Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year and became Lehigh hockey’s first NFHCA All-American in 38 years with her third team selection.

In 2016, Dallmeyer took over a Lehigh program that had totaled 21 wins over the previous five seasons and won 47 games in her seven seasons, up from 2.5 wins per season over the past five years.

Other highlights include a 29-19 home record for the Mountain Hawks over the past six seasons, multiple shutout wins in six of the seven seasons, and a winning record (4-3) in seven games against Lafayette, including three consecutive wins in the Rivalry.

In addition to leading Lehigh to the top of the Patriot League, Dallmeyer set up the program for continued success. Seven of Lehigh’s top nine scorers of 2022 are expected back, as are nine of the 13 student-athletes who started nine or more games last season.

“Thank you to all the LUFH athletes and coaches who went through the program and loyally believed in the work we did here. Your dedication to the vision we created for the program was truly inspiring,” said Dallmeyer. “Thank you to my husband and sons, who sacrificed the most to allow me to pursue my dreams of college coaching, your support has been selfless and endless. I am fortunate to be given another opportunity at The Social Institute allowing me to continue to grow professionally in new ways, while still having the opportunity to positively influence young students at key stages of their personal development. This is a company with a strong and powerful mission, one that I have always supported as an observer in the stands. This past week brought an unexpected and great opportunity to move from the stands to the TSI team. While a complete career change was unforeseen and leaving the program will be extremely difficult, it’s not an opportunity I could pass up.

“I look forward to continuing to support the Lehigh Field Hockey Program as a loyal fan.”

Dallmeyer will officially leave Lehigh at the end of January.

A search for Lehigh’s next hockey head coach will begin soon.

