Netflix tennis docuseries Break Point has few surprises





Comment on this story Remark Less than 10 minutes into the first episode of Breakpoint, the Netflix docuseries about professional tennis starting Friday, Nick Kyrgios is seen practicing for last year’s Australian Open and is heard thinking aloud whether he will ever appear at the tournament again. I don’t know if this will be the last time, says Kyrgios. However, nothing good lasts forever, right? That’s been reflecting the mood around tennis as of late, with the retirements of Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Ash Barty all arriving in 2022. factors for the WTA and ATP athletes who will be back on the Grand Slam stage Monday (Sunday night EST) when the games begin at Melbourne Park. This isn’t the first time Kyrgios, who reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in July, has raised questions about his future and indeed, there aren’t many outright surprises for those who follow the sport closely. That said, there are occasional unexpected moments during the first half of Season 1’s 10 episodes (the rest are slated to release in June), such as when Kyrgios discusses his drinking habit with his manager or when Maria Sakkari says in Episode 3 that she is retired. four days after blowing a match point and losing in the semifinals of the 2021 French Open. Break Point is, in a sense, an ad for tennis, introducing casual fans or those who really haven’t been a fan at all, introducing some of the characters on the court, laying out ground rules and formats, and providing limited summaries of previous events. season. No attempt was made to fully cover what was happening in the sport. An example of something that was only touched on briefly: an unvaccinated Novak Djokovics-will-he-or-will-he-play-in-Australia saga that captivated the world for over a week. Barty’s historic championship at the Australian Open and stunning retirement soon after remain unexplored. At the end of the day, the show is about the human condition, and what this particular sport does to the human condition and how people react to being in this place and time. And it’s very relatable, said executive producer James Gay-Rees, who is also one of the people behind Formula 1: Drive to Survive. They are people we can all potentially identify with, Gay-Rees said in a video interview. If so, anyone can look at it and find something. There is a mix of recent and archive footage. There are interviews with coaches, agents, family members, significant others, journalists and former players such as Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova. The focus is on the stories and trials of current players, but don’t expect much gossip or infighting. There are tears. There’s candor, especially in the confessional-style, look-straight-at-the-camera sessions that are so popular on reality TV. Paula Badosa, a Spaniard who was once number 2, talks about dealing with depression in episode 4. Taylor Fritz, the highest-ranking American male, gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at a player battling an injury ahead of the biggest game of his career in Episode 3. Ajla Tomljanovic, an Australian player who beat Williams at the US Open in the 23-time major championship final, offers insight into the grind of work. If you don’t win the event, you’re a loser every week, says Tomljanovic, whose since-ended relationship with 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini takes up much of episode 2. That’s why I think tennis is really brutal. Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HowardFendrich AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/tennis/netflix-tennis-docuseries-break-point-short-on-surprises/2023/01/10/5e403d4a-90f0-11ed-90f8-53661ac5d9b9_story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos